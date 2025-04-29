The Pixel Weather app is getting a pollen tracker in the US

What you need to know

Google's pollen tracker for the Pixel Weather app is beginning to rollout for U.S. cities.

The feature first launched in the United Kingdom, Denmark, France, and Italy last year, and expanded to Japan in 2025.

The pollen tracker appears at the bottom of the city view but can be expanded and customized.

Google is rolling out a Pixel Weather app update that adds a pollen tracker for U.S. users, as reported by 9to5Google. The tracker features intuitive charts that show daily pollen levels on a scale of 0 to 4. It also breaks down individual pollen levels for grasses, trees, and weeds.

The pollen tracker was first announced as part of the October 2024 Pixel Feature Drop, but was limited to users in the United Kingdom, Denmark, France, and Italy. It was subsequently added for users in Japan with the March 2025 Pixel Feature Drop, and is now appearing on Pixel phones in the U.S. following a server-side push.

By default, the pollen tracker will appear in a pill near the bottom of the Pixel Weather page for your location. The page can be customized, so it's possible to move the pollen tracker higher up on the page for easy access.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Users are seeing the pollen tracker appear in version 1.0.20250315 of the Pixel Weather app, which was last updated April 10, again indicating that this is a server-side rollout.

Tapping the pill opens a more detailed view of the pollen tracker, which will show a five-day view. It still show grass, tree, and weed pollen information, but also provides seasonality and cross reaction pollen data.

The server-side rollout is not complete, so it may take some time for the pollen tracker to appear for U.S. cities on all Pixel devices. 9to5Google notes that users can preview the pollen tracker by adding a city in one of the previously-supported countries, like United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Japan, or Italy.