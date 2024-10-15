Google Pixels stock up on features in its October drop as Android 15 arrives

What you need to know

Google is rolling out its October Pixel feature drop, which packs several new Pixel 9 series tools, such as underwater photo/ video capabilities.

Several past-gen devices, like the Pixel 6 series, received new Theft Protection features and Night Sight.

The Pixel Watch 3 expands its "Loss of Pulse Detection" to more countries and upgrades its Contact app.

Today (Oct 15) is a big day for all Android devices, but Google's Pixels are getting a little extra with an exclusive feature drop.

Google detailed a lot in store for Pixel devices across the board in October and kicked things off with what's new for the Pixel 9 series. According to a press release, the latest devices are picking up a Gemini Extension for Pixel Screenshots. The company states users can say "Hey Google, use Screenshots to find the brand of sneakers I saved." Google states the AI will take you to the screenshot you asked about after the voice command.

This update is rolling out for the entire Pixel 9 series in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, Australia, India, Singapore, and Malaysia.

For the camera, Google states that "Audio Magic Eraser" is making its way to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8 series. The feature lets users adjust the sound levels of people speaking individually for better clarity. While this is arriving globally for last year's Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 9 series is picking up in "limited markets." Google did not state which markets will grab it, so keep your eyes open.

Underwater photography and video capabilities arrive for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. If you attempt to film or shoot while swimming, for instance, your media should be richer and more accurate in color. While the Pixel 9 series has IP68 water resistance, Google recommends using a waterproof case if you're going to take advantage of this tool regularly.

Additionally, the "Object Temperature Sensor" has been enhanced as better integration with the camera arrives. Users can utilize their camera as a viewfinder for the temperature sensor alongside a "live reading" function, and a save feature for your most recent measurements. This is rolling out globally for the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google also teased a coming upgrade to the Pixel 9's casting feature. The company states users can transfer media from their Pixel Tablet to their Pixel 9 device so long as the latter is in "close proximity." Songs from Spotify and YouTube videos can jump from one device to another without tapping the casting icon. This feature is arriving for the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 8 Pro alongside the entire Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pixel Feature arrive for Google's "Legacy" phones

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

A wave of features are arriving for Google's "legacy" devices, such as the Pixel 6 series. The post states the devices (minus the Pixel 6a) receive a Night Sight update for Instagram content. Taking low-light photos from inside the Instagram app now benefits from Night Sight's capabilities to retain clarity and sharpness in darker scenarios.

Arriving globally for all Pixel 6 devices is Google's suite of Theft Protection features. Users can use "Theft Detection Lock," an AI-powered lock screen that will batten down the hatches if it senses someone running off with your phone. Other features like "Offline Lock" and "Remote Lock" round out for additional tools to safeguard your data if your phone is stolen.

With the release of Android 15 today (Oct 15), Pixel 6 and newer devices are picking up "Private Spaces" for sensitive apps.

An Astrophotography update makes it easier to use through the Night Sight tab within the camera app. This update was spotted earlier this year and it's now arriving more consistently today. Users can manually produce it within Night Sight's duration slider instead of waiting for their phone to activate Astrophotography on its own.

The new Pixel Weather app is arriving on Pixel 6 devices and newer alongside the Pixel Tablet. Joining this is an addition to the app called the "Pollen Data Block." This box in the weather app will display information about pollen index levels, types, and forecasts for those with seasonal allergies. The data block is hitting Pixel 6 and newer devices and the Pixel Tablet in France, Germany, Italy, and the UK.

Google Pixel's next-gen call screen for enhanced privacy is expanding in a rollout for Pixel 6 and newer devices in Japan and the UK. Gemini Live's audio version is arriving in France, Germany, Brazil, India, Spain, and Latin America for Pixel 6 (and newer) phones.

Adaptive Vibration leverages your phone's microphone and various sensors to determine how loud or intense a notification's alert is. The idea is to help ensure users don't miss out on important messages, notifications, etc. Google states this is rolling out for Pixel 7 and newer devices globally.

The Pixel Watch drop

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Google is expanding its major safety "Loss of Pulse Detection" feature for the Pixel Watch 3 to more places. The company highlighted the feature during its August hardware event, stating your Pixel Watch 3 can piggyback off its heart rate sensors and AI software to determine if a user's pulse has stopped. If no heartbeat is detected, the Pixel Watch 3 will call emergency services with an audible message in tow to explain the situation.

The feature is debuting in Belgium, Italy, and Spain.

All three Pixel Watches welcome emoji email reactions via the smartwatch's notifications and Wear OS-based app. Users can quickly send a smiley face or other emoji in response to an email they've received. Additionally, the trio of watches gained an update to the Contacts app.

A new "Contact Tile" arrives, giving users a convenient place to display who they contact the most without diving into their lists. Quick actions for the tiles deliver options to call, text, or open the person's full contact details.

A little more for the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Buds

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Google Gemini is debuting on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, Buds Pro, Pixel Buds A-Series, and the original Pixel Buds. The AI is said to provide walking directions, email information, and additional options for brainstorming.

The Pixel Tablet is grabbing a few updates, like Panel Screensaver. While the device is idle (or charging), Google states users can access smart home controls and camera feeds. Photo Frame lets users save, share, or archive photos directly from the device's screensaver. Lastly, Clock Screensaver gives users a few new options when its sitting idle for a while.

These Pixel Tablet features are rolling out globally.