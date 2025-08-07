What you need to know

Sony CFO Lin Tao confirmed the company plans to continue supporting Xperia phones.

Tao called communication tech a vital part of Sony's long-term business focus.

Sony has recalled some Xperia 1 VII units in Japan due to a major shutdown bug.

Whenever we talk about Android smartphones, the brands that usually come to mind, at least in the U.S., are Samsung, Google, and Motorola. There was a time when other brands like LG, HTC, and even Sony Xperia were part of the conversation. But most of these companies have either exited the smartphone space or stopped selling their devices in the U.S.

At one point, it even seemed like the end of the road for Sony, especially when the company began outsourcing Xperia smartphone production to third-party manufacturers. However, it looks like Sony isn't done just yet.

During the financial results call this week in Japan, Sony CFO Lin Tao stated that the smartphone business is "an extremely important business for us" and that the company intends to "nurture" it (via CNET Japan).

Xperia lives on, at least according to Sony

Tao emphasized that "communication technology" is a key area Sony has cultivated for a long time and that it wants to continue valuing its smartphone business.

This statement comes on the heels of a recent issue, where Sony had to recall units of the Xperia 1 VII in Japan due to a shutdown bug. Tao opened the earnings call by saying, "We apologize for the huge inconvenience to our users," but also reiterated the company's continued focus on smartphones.

Since the issue first surfaced, the company has started replacing the affected Xperia 1 VII devices.

That said, Xperia smartphones have struggled, even in Sony's home market of Japan, where Google's Pixel lineup has gained significant traction. While Sony continues to offer features like a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack, even in its latest flagship phones, the high price of Xperia flagships has been a major barrier for many buyers.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company still sells select Xperia models in global markets like Europe, but they remain a rare sight.

So what does Tao's statement really mean? Well, your guess is as good as ours, but it does seem like Sony isn't giving up on smartphones just yet.