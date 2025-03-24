What you need to know

Google's Japan X account has started teasing an upcoming collaboration with K-Pop girl group, BABYMONSTER.

The collab will bring an "Imagination Studio" to fans in Shibuya, Japan on March 29.

Google became the official smartphone of the Australian Open earlier this year, which saw it bring the Pixel Studio to life for fans to engage with.

Google is teasing something new going on with its Pixel ecosystem later this week overseas.

The company's Japanese account has started posting teaser images on X of what's to come, beginning with one that spells the date: March 29, 2025 (via 9to5Google). In this first image, Google provided a photo of "Google Pixel;" however, the "P" in Pixel sports a couple of devilish (or monstrous) horns. Moreover, the post is accompanied by seven emojis, six of them and multicolored hearts with one that's a purple imp.

Users quickly replied, tossing in their assumptions behind what was being teased, to which they claimed it was BABYMONSTER, a South Korean Girl group (K-Pop).

Google followed up recently with one more post from its Japanese account with more solid evidence for users' speculation. The machine-translated post says "Monster pop-up coming soon." Additionally, the photo teases something called "Imagination Studio" and the location of the pop-up store in Shibuya, Japan. Google also showcases seven silhouettes at the bottom of its image, which shows off the seven members of BABYMONSTER: Rami, Ahyeon, Chiquita, Asa, Rora, Pharita, and Ruka.

Aside from the images to get people excited, Google didn't offer anything more on what "Imagination Studio" could be. The company also doesn't explain if this studio will be the sole purpose of this pop-up event. The publication speculates it could have something to do with Pixel Studio and its recent ability to "generate images with people." That remains to be seen but, luckily, we don't have to wait that long.

In the meantime, Google kicked off a collaboration with the Australian Open, becoming its official smartphone in an attempt to reach a more global audience. To celebrate, at the beginning of January, the company set up a real-life Pixel Studio at Rod Laver Arena. It gave fans a chance to get hands-on with the Pixel 9 Pro's features, which also boasted a suite of AI features.

Google also provided expert "coaches" to assist fans in capturing their best shots and appropriately utilize the Pixel 9 Pro's AI editing tools.