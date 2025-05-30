What you need to know

Some Google Pixel Superfans in the U.K. have been receiving email invites to a Pixel pre-launch event set to take place in June.

The alleged invite includes a quiz, and the 25 lucky winners will be announced on June 11.

Winners get the opportunity to get hands-on with the new Pixel devices, get Pixel custom goodies, and more.

We might get to see the new Google Pixels a tad earlier, according to recent Reddit posts at least. Some Superfans in the U.K have been receiving emails allegedly from Google, inviting them to a pre-launch event of the Google Pixel 10 series.

The email titled "Pixel Penthouse x Pixel Superfans," explains what the event is all about and where it is set to take place. The email states that this year's pre-launch event is being called 'Pixel Penthouse,' in which "we (Google) invite our biggest retail and press partners to get a sneak preview of our upcoming devices pre-release."

And this year, they're not also inviting 25 Pixel Superfans to join the rest of the gang on 27 June for a 1 hour 30 minute event. The event is supposedly set to begin at 2:30pm at 38 Southwark Street, London. However, there's a catch — alleged invitees need to pass a test and enter a contest to be shortlisted.

(Image credit: Reddit)

Google seems to have included a few questions at the end of their emails to gauge how much of a Superfan you actually are. The questions range from "What is your favorite Pixel feature and why?" to the types of offers that attract someone when purchasing a new Pixel. Those invited have until June 4 to complete the quiz and enter the contest; winners will be announced on June 11.

Additionally, the email also adds that attendees get exclusive hands-on time with the new Pixel phones, get treated to custom Pixel themed goodies and a change to be in a "one off interview and Q/A session with Googlers."

That said, this seems really early for Google to launch its next flagship devices and many speculate that this could hint at an early launch. The tech giant usually launches its flagship phones in August, so a pre-launch event in June could mean that official teasers and announcements are right around the corner.

As of now, invites for the pre-launch event appears to be limited to London, and it remains uncertain whether Google will hold similar events in other cities as well.