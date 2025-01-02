Google Pixel is the official smartphone of the Australian Open

What you need to know

Google is using the Australian Open to put Pixel phones front and center, reaching a global audience as the official smartphone for 2025.

The company has set up a real-life Pixel Studio at Rod Laver Arena, where fans can dive into the Pixel 9 Pro’s features with expert help on action shots and AI editing tools.

Google is also dropping exciting Pixel deals starting January 12, with big discounts and better trade-ins for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL.

Google is using the Australian Open to shine a spotlight on the Pixel phones. As the official smartphone for the 2025 tournament, the company is putting its top Android phones in the spotlight for a global audience tuned into this event.

This collaboration marks Pixel’s big move into professional tennis, adding to its lineup of elite sports partnerships (via 9to5Google). Already teamed up with the NBA, NWSL, Frauen-Bundesliga, UEFA European Championships, and Premier League giants like Liverpool and Arsenal, Pixel is making waves across the sports world.

This partnership is more than just a logo deal—it’s Google’s stage to flaunt Pixel’s cool features like Gemini, Circle to Search, Magic Eraser, and Magic Editor.

Furthermore, Google has set up a physical Pixel Studio right in the heart of the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena. This interactive hub lets fans get hands-on with the Pixel 9 Pro’s cutting-edge features. Expert "coaches" are on deck to help visitors nail action shots and explore the Pixel’s powerful AI editing tools.

Kicking off on January 12 and wrapping up with the men’s singles final on January 26, the Australian Open gives Google the perfect chance to show off the Pixel 9 series.

As part of the event, Google is also rolling out some exciting Pixel deals starting January 12. The Google Store is offering big discounts and better trade-in deals on the Pixel 9 Pro and the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL. While we don’t know all the details yet, more information will drop in the coming weeks.

By teaming up with the Australian Open, Google is placing the Pixel in front of a huge global audience, highlighting its top-tier camera and AI features to fans around the world.

The 2024 Australian Open set records with over a million fans and 558 million views, so it's no surprise that Google is jumping at the chance to make Pixel the official smartphone for 2025.