Prime Day Google Pixel deals — early discounts and what to expect from Amazon's big sale

The first-ever four-day Amazon Prime Day starts on July 8th, and I'm gathering all of the best Google Pixel deals into this guide so you don't have to go looking. Whether you're in the market for the midrange Pixel 9a or super-premium Pixel 9 Pro XL, any and all Google device deals will be found on this page once the sale goes live.

So far, Amazon has been keeping its Pixel deals pretty close to the vest, but that doesn't mean you can't find some great offers if you know where to look. Keep reading for all of my top picks from across the web, and don't forget to check back to see what's new when the sale begins in earnest. Right now it's mostly carrier deals and trade-in opportunities, but things are going to look very different in just a few days.

Prime Day Google Pixel deals

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $359, plus BOGO year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile Buy the base model Google Pixel 9 from Mint Mobile alongside one year of the Unlimited plan and you'll get over 50% off the phone AND an additional year of wireless service for 100% free. In other words, you're getting two years of T-Mobile-powered service alongside an excellent Google flagship for less than it would cost to simply buy the phone unlocked.

Google Pixel 9a 128GB: $499.99 $0.00 with most plans, plus free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series at T-Mobile The Pixel 9a is Google's latest midrange masterpiece, and now you can get it for 100% free by adding a line with most data plans through T-Mobile. As if that wasn't enough on its own, the Big Three carrier will also throw in a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series with your purchase.

Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB: $999.99 FREE with eligible data plan and new line at Verizon The Pixel 9 Pro is loaded with AI-boosted software features, outstanding camera tech, and seven years of guaranteed software updates, and now you can get it for free by adding a line with the Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus plans at Verizon.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: $1,099 $699 after 30 days on US Mobile USMobile is currently slashing $400 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and all you have to do is use the MVNO carrier uninterrupted for 30 continuous days. As of writing, the carrier is sold out of Pixel 9 stock, but they're scheduled to receive more units in a few days.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: $229 $209 at Amazon Days before Prime Day, Amazon is carving a nice $20 off the price of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, a versatile pair of wireless earbuds with balanced sound and noise cancellation. It's worth mentioning that the price is almost certain to fall further once the sale begins in earnest, but this is a solid deal if you don't want to wait.

Prime Day FAQ

When is Prime Day 2025?

Amazon Prime Day is set to kick off on July 8th and run through the 11th, marking the first time that the sale has ever lasted four full days. Most of the best member-exclusive deals will be available on those dates, but it's not uncommon for rival sales (from retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart) to last the entire week.

What Google Pixel deals can I expect during Prime Day 2025?

Once the sale begins in earnest on July 8th, you can expect some stellar Prime Day deals on Google's latest smartphones — including the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and XL, the midrange Pixel 9a, and the foldable Pixel 9 Pro XL Fold. It's quite likely that we'll also see discounts on the Pixel Watch 3 and Google Pixel Tablet, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for all of the latest news.

(Image credit: Shruti Shekar / Android Central)

How many Prime Day sales are there in a year?

Although there's only one official Prime Day, Amazon tends to launch a handful of members-only sale events every year. There's the "Big Deal Days" sale event in October, and Amazon has also begun holding a "Big Spring Sale" every March. Then there are typically sales around significant US holidays, such as Memorial Day and Presidents' Day.

That being said, there's only one true Prime Day, and its offers generally beat every other sale event except Black Friday/Cyber Monday. In other words, if you want to find a great deal at Amazon, Prime Day is the best time to do it (unless you want to wait until November).