This is not a test — the Pixel 9 Pro XL has returned to its lowest price EVER during Amazon's Memorial Day sale

The Memorial Day sales have landed, which means we're gearing up to see some of the best Google Pixel deals this side of Prime Day. If you don't want to wait for the long weekend to place your order, you're in luck: Amazon is currently carving a straight $200 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL, returning the super-powered smartphone to the lowest price ever recorded by the retailer.

This particular discount is only available on the 128GB version of the XL in Hazel, but pretty much every configuration of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL is seeing some sort of price drop, with Memorial Day discounts of up to 25% available to shoppers.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: $1,099 $899 at Amazon The Pixel 9 Pro XL is a bold and beautiful smartphone with enough power to give any of the best Android phones a run for their money in 2025. Buy the XL unlocked during Amazon's Memorial Day sale and you'll score a straight 18% discount, knocking the price of the phone back to its lowest point ever.

A note from the reviewer (Image credit: Andrew Myrick) "At launch, we praised Google for its efforts to improve the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL, but lamented the higher price tag. With this Memorial Day deal, you can be first in line for the Android 16 and Material 3 Expressive parade, and save a couple hundred bucks in the process." -Andrew Myrick, Senior Editor

Although the phone is quite similar to the standard Pixel 9 Pro when you look at the specs, the Pixel 9 Pro XL improves upon its counterpart by adding a spacious 6.8-inch AMOLED display and larger battery capacity. The premium flagship also boasts the power of the Tensor G4 chipset, plus you get 16GB of RAM, outstanding haptics, and all of the latest AI-boosted software features straight out of the box. As usual, the Pixel 9 series boasts some of the best camera tech we've ever used in an Android phone, and the seven years of OS and security upgrades means that you could be using the Pixel 9 Pro XL for a good long while before it starts to feel dated.

Like I mentioned above, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is far from the only model in the flagship lineup that's getting discounted for Memorial Day. The 512GB Pixel 9 Pro (not XL), for instance, is currently chilling with a whopping 25% discount, while the standard Google Pixel 9 is selling for just $599.

You really can't go wrong with any of these phone deals, just be sure to place your order before Amazon's Memorial Day sale comes to a close on May 27th.