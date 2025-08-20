What you need to know

Google announced its entire Pixel 10 series lineup during its NYC event, which brings a 6.8-inch Super Actua display to its Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro offer a 6.3-inch display; however, AI is woven throughout the series for its cameras with its new "Camera Coach," alongside Add Me and more.

The Pixel 10 series notably drops its physical SIM support in the US, only offering eSIM, but its inclusion of Qi2 magnets inside the phones brings about the new Pixelsnap accessories.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL starts at $1,199, while the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro begin at $799 and $999, respectively.

As the star of the show, Google's Pixel 10 series debuts as a complete and total refinement over what we received in 2024.

In its press release, Google highlighted the Pixel 10 series' design, which consumers will undoubtedly recognize. The phones retain their rounded corners, flat sides, and display, with a large camera bar. However, kicking things off during its Made by Google event in NYC is the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the largest of the slab phones. The company states the Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch Super Actua display that takes its brightness capabilities even higher to 3,300nits.

Enveloping the device are polished metal accents and other "resilient materials" to hopefully keep your Pixel 10 Pro XL looking good for a while. Google says its Pro XL can withstand "everyday drops, scratches, spills, and dust." Corning Gorilla Victus Glass 2 protects its large display, able to resist water, dust, drops, and scratches.

Consumers will also notice quite an important change with the Pixel 10 Pro XL: Google has removed its physical SIM. In a statement to Android Central, Google states, "Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL phones in the U.S. will be eSIM only. As a result, these phones have our cleanest Pixel designs yet with no SIM tray, no visible mmWave antenna cutout, and the new elegant speaker mesh found on the bottom of our two pro models."

Additionally, Google informed us that by removing its physical SIM, it had "more room" for the series' battery and other specs.

AI-powered Phone

Google's newest flagship chip, the Tensor G5, powers the Pixel 10 Pro XL's processes and AI software. Speaking of AI or "personal intelligence," the XL model introduces Google's new Magic Cue feature. Magic Cue helps to "connect the dots across your digital life," looking to "anticipate" your needs and suggesting things you might find important. Google states Magic Cue can provide you with key details if your friend is asking for the Airbnb or information about your flight when you're calling the airline.

The announcement states the Pixel 10 Pro XL is "ready for the Gemini era." This new "era" is placing a focus not only on Gemini Live and the main Gemini app, but also on the Pixel 10 Pro XL's cameras.

Google's AI reportedly lives within the Pixel 10 Pro XL's cameras, ready for whatever editing or processing users would need. In its camera housing, the Pro XL features a 50MP wide main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Assisting you in capturing memories is Pro Res Zoom, Auto Best Take, and more.

However, Google highlights its AI-backed editing tools via Camera Coach. This new feature, powered by Gemini, will "read the scene" and offer potentially useful suggestions to help users get the right photo. Users will also have access to Pixel's Add Me, so not even the photographer is left out of the group photo.

Pixelsnap for Qi2 & More

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is ready for the world of Qi2 wireless charging, as Google plants the necessary magnets inside the device. Taking this to the next level is Google's new magnetic charging accessory, known as Pixelsnap. The Pixelsnap charger elevates the Pixel 10 Pro XL's wireless charging speeds to 25W, and it also lets users snap their device to the charging stand for a full view of their device.

Consumers can attach the 10 Pro XL to this charging stand in landscape or portrait modes to continue doing what they were doing without missing a beat. The Pixelsnap charger starts at $39.99, while the Pixelsnap Case runs for $49.99.

Those opting for wired charging can still do so, as the Pixel 10 Pro XL features a large 5,200mAh battery with a 45W wired charger. Internally, the device boasts 16GB of RAM for its 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is available for pre-orders today (Aug 20) for $1,199. The device is available in Moonstone, Obsidian, Jade, and Porcelain.

The Pixel 10 Pro

The Pixel 10 Pro mirrors the Pixel 10 Pro XL quite heavily, even retaining its design that we saw in 2024. However, the middle Pro model offers a smaller 6.3-inch display and a 4,870mAh battery with 30W wired charging. Google states that while the Pixel 10 Pro also features Qi2 magnets, capable of charging via its Pixelsnap accessory, the device's wireless charging drops to 15W.

Fortunately, Pixel 10 Pro users also receive a similar 50MP wide main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens array on its back panel. The front camera debuts at 42MP, like the Pro XL.

Many of the AI features remain consistent through the 10 Pro model, just like the 10 Pro XL.

The Pixel 10 Pro's RAM/storage configs include: 16/128GB, 16/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16/1TB. The device is available for pre-orders today (Aug 20) in Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian, starting at $999.

The Google Pixel 10

The base Pixel 10 also sees similar features to the Pro and Pro XL models. Joining its Pro sibling, the base Pixel 10 sports a 6.3-inch display; however, the kicker for this model is in its camera array. Unlike last year, which had a dual camera housing, the Pixel 10 has been upgraded with three cameras, like the rest of the series. Though the specs are slightly lower, the Pixel 10 rocks a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens.

Its front camera is 10.5MP for all your selfie needs. It's worth noting that the base Pixel also lacks the High-Res and "Pro Controls" camera features that you'll find on the 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL. Moreover, the base model is not capable of recording at 8K.

Like the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL, the base model also features Qi2 magnets built in. However, the Pixel 10 receives 15W wireless charging support, similar to the Pro model. Consumers should also find the same Pixelsnap accessories available for Google's entry model this year.

Those interested in pre-ordering today will find the device available with a 12/128GB and a 12/256GB RAM/storage option. The Pixel 10 is available in a new Indigo color, as well as Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian, with a $799 starting price.

