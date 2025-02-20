Sony's new mid-range phone makes Samsung's old flagships look slow with its Android 15 update

What you need to know

Sony’s latest mid-ranger is finally making the jump to Android 15, keeping up with its promise of three major OS updates.

The update (build 70.1.A.0.425) is under 1GB, though Sony hasn’t shared a detailed changelog.

Expect Private Space, UI tweaks, Bluetooth LE Audio broadcasting, pop-up windows, and more.

The Sony Xperia 10 VI is now getting the much-awaited Android 15 update, adding it to the list of Sony phones that have already made the leap to the new OS.

Sony's newest mid-range phone launched in June of last year running Android 14. A Reddit user has spotted that it's now making the switch to Android 15 (via GSMArena). This reaffirms that Sony is keeping its word on delivering three major Android upgrades for this device.

The Xperia 10 VI’s Android 15 update is rolling out with the build number 70.1.A.0.425, and it’s a lightweight download at under 1GB. Sony hasn’t dropped a detailed changelog, but chances are it’s packing the same goodies as other Xperia models that already made the jump to Android 15.

Sony has now brought Android 15 to five Xperia phones since last year, with the Xperia 10 VI being the latest. Even with a smaller lineup, Sony stays committed to keeping its devices up to date. Meanwhile, Samsung is dragging its feet on pushing One UI 7 to its older flagship phones.

The Xperia 10 VI’s Android 15 update packs a bunch of features that other Sony phones have already been enjoying. You’ll get Private Space for tighter security, updated Wallpaper & Style choices, tweaks to Side Sense, a revamped Quick settings panel, Bluetooth LE Audio broadcasting, handy pop-up windows, and some SIM setting adjustments.

All the details about the Android 15 update for the Xperia 10 VI are now live on its support page.

The Xperia 10 VI’s latest OS update is rolling out just three weeks after the Xperia 10 V got its turn. It’s a bit surprising, though, since the 10 VI is the newer model—you’d think it would’ve been first in line. Either way, both phones are now on board with the latest software.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These phones are set to get Android 16 and maybe even Android 17. Sony is also keeping the security patches coming for years.