Another One UI 7 beta will sadly delay Samsung's Galaxy S24 stable rollout

What you need to know

Samsung has reportedly pushed back the official rollout of One UI 7 on the Galaxy S24 due issues found in Beta 3.

The company discovered that "Natural" mode in its screen optimization was causing devices to have a more yellow display than intended.

Samsung says this will be rectified in Beta 4, but it's unclear when One UI 7 will arrive following this delay.

The OEM confirmed One UI 7 is coming to past-gen Galaxy S phones "imminently" and that it should happen in Q1 2025.

Samsung is sending its Galaxy S24 users into the weekend with some bad news: One UI 7 is getting pushed back — once again.

Late Thursday night (Feb 6), prominent tipster Ice Universe posted a snapshot of a Samsung community member's message about the One UI 7 test (via 9to5Google). The publication machine-translated it, which unearths a staggering issue: the presence of a bug that affects a user's display. According to Samsung, this bug "causes the display color temperature to appear more yellow than intended."

The company adds that this is a result of the "Natural" screen color optimization mode on the S24.

This bug was apparently discovered during Beta 3, to which the community member states it will be patched in the upcoming Beta 4. While most users were eagerly anticipating an official rollout of One UI 7 following the Galaxy S25 launch, it looks like that's not happening.

As Samsung prepares the next beta, it recommends that users experiencing this yellowish screen problem deactivate color optimization. While there is another beta en route, Ice Universe claims the "official version is still a long way off."

It's not clear what this means as Samsung can drop patches one week after the other. Moreover, if this screen issue is the only glaring problem, we could still see One UI 7 arrive in February.

The Galaxy S24 series One UI 7.0 will release the Beta4 version, and the official version is still a long way off. pic.twitter.com/pGT6EnI6EJFebruary 7, 2025

There's a long trail you can follow regarding the extensive delays One UI 7 has faced since last year. Last September, Samsung had reportedly pushed the original start of its Android 15 software back due to stability issues. The company was also said to be discussing the features to rope into the OS upgrade, which could've involved its slew of on-device AI.

A couple of months later, Samsung pushed its One UI 7 start into December due to bugs in the software. That November notice reportedly dealt with bugs within the code that crippled the beta's start, forcing the OEM to shove it further down the road.

Fast-forward to February 2025 and we're still hearing the same thing: software bugs.

For now, we have Beta 3 to experiment with, which launched at the start of January. Typical for Samsung's betas, Beta 3 hauled in a host of fixes for issues Galaxy S24 testers found throughout its duration. A few of those enhancements were for the Game Booster mode alongside a feature addition for Samsung Messages.

Keep in mind: Samsung confirmed that One UI 7 would hit past-gen Galaxy S devices "imminently" toward the end of January. The company said the software should arrive on its phones in Q1 2025, which leaves the rest of February and March before that statement's out the window. The One UI 7 update is expected to bring the Personal Data Engine and the Now Bar to older S-series phones.