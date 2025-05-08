It looks like Samsung might start public beta testing of Android 16/One UI 8 a bit early this year. It's reportedly showing up on the secret test server, and insiders have been saying we can expect it as early as June. With the... erm... messy launch of One UI 7, it might be tempting to jump on board and give it a spin. Don't.

The idea of wrecking a phone like the Galaxy S25 Ultra with unfinished buggy software is insane to me. I can see why it might sound tempting, but still, you're taking an expensive and finely tuned piece of machinery and installing software held together with rubber bands and wishes, hoping the useful bits are worth the inevitable problems that will arise.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

No, I'm not talking trash about Samsung. Not at all. I think Samsung makes the finest phones money can buy, and if one of the premium models fits into your budget you're going to be pleased with it. That goes for both the hardware and the software. It took a while to get here, but Samsung has shown how a company can use Android to make its products better than the "original" straight from Google.

One UI 8 will continue this trend. The company will change what needs to be changed in a way that seems meaningful, with the purpose of adding value to its products. A lot of people will agree and love it. But not until it's ready. We've seen time and time again what happens when you release software that's not ready; it's ugly and something you should never expect to happen on a very pricey phone.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

When the One UI 8 beta does launch, people will be rushing to find a way to try it, and plenty of those folks will wish they hadn't. Don't take my word for it, just look at any internet community to see people getting more trouble than they bargained for with an experimental software build. The earliest builds aren't for you anyway, unless you're a developer looking to test how potential changes affect your product.

Samsung is going to show us something from One UI 8 that we really want to try, probably when it announces the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 or maybe even as a surprise at Google I/O. That doesn't mean it's ready for us just yet. Give it time to cook, and it will taste a lot better.

