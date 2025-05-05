What you need to know

Samsung might surprise us with a faster-than-expected One UI 8 beta launch, possibly as soon as June.

One UI 8 isn’t expected to bring big new features like One UI 7 but will likely focus on improving and refining what’s already there.

Leaks point to a July or August 2025 release window, which lines up with Samsung's foldable launch plans.

Even though Samsung has been pretty quiet about what's next for One UI, some early information hints that things might be moving faster than usual behind the scenes. Word on the street is we could see the beta version of One UI 8 drop as early as June this year, which would be a solid head start compared to the previous rollout.

This scoop comes from Tarun Vats on X. According to the leaker, Samsung might be shaking things up this year, with a testing schedule for One UI 8 that veers off from how the company handled things with One UI 7 (via Android Police).

Hey Galaxy Fam!!Hearing from sources that Samsung might launch the One UI 8 Beta as early as June!But as always — take it with a grain of salt. Samsung’s update timelines can shift anytime! pic.twitter.com/s0URGAJMwvMay 3, 2025

Samsung has built a solid reputation for being on point with software updates, rarely missing a beat. But the One UI 7 rollout threw folks off a bit, as it came in slower than expected. Still, looking at its history, it feels more like a random blip than a sign of a bigger shift in how Samsung does things.

Now that Android 15 is officially landing on Galaxy devices, all eyes are naturally turning to One UI 8. Samsung potentially kicking off as early as next month would be a pretty quick turnaround.

Still, Vats urges folks not to get too locked into that date just yet. Samsung’s timelines tend to shift depending on how things shape up during development, so it’s all still a bit up in the air.

If the June beta launch actually happens, Vats thinks there’s a good chance the stable One UI 8 (powered by Android 16) could land as early as August or September. That’d be a way tighter rollout than what we saw with One UI 7.

No major overhauls this time

It’s also worth pointing out that One UI 7 was a pretty major leap for Samsung, packed with big changes. One UI 8, on the other hand, is expected to be focused on polishing things up rather than introducing a bunch of flashy new features.

Leaked details from internal tests on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy S25 Ultra point to a release window around July or August 2025. This timing lines up with the expected launch of Samsung's next-gen foldables.