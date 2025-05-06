What you need to know

An alleged One UI 8 build shows up on a Samsung Galaxy S25, with all the build details.

Tipster posted a screenshot on X that states, "Your update is complete," with One UI version 8 and Android 16.

The user posted several images and videos showcasing the UI changes that they spotted with the supposed new software update.

It has been raining One UI 8 leaks for the past few weeks. The most recent one comes from a Galaxy S25 user who took to X to post screenshots of the software update screen showcasing the alleged One UI 8.

The first set of images was posted on May 4, revealing all the details of the update, including the build number: BP2A.250605.015.S938BXXU3BYE2. Although the precise timing of the update notification remains unclear, the image hints that the update came along with this month's security patch.

Hey Samsung fans. S25 Ultra One UI 8 update leaked! New images coming soon #OneUI8 #s25ultra #Android16 pic.twitter.com/QgGYGuaLpXMay 4, 2025

There's a high possibility that this user is seeing a pre-release build that Samsung could be testing out on select Galaxy S25 users. Following the initial post, the user took to X to post other UI changes that came with the supposed One UI 8 update. This includes the recent rumors about the major changes to the weather app, showcasing upgraded 3D images and animations

The tipster also posted screenshots of new watch faces with the UI update that allows users to change fonts and other complications on them.

They also shared a video of the improved interface with the One UI 8 update, showing apps like the Weather app opening and closing much faster and smoother.

Beyond that, a blur effect appeared when the user attempted to access media, revealing options for viewing it. The Now Bar also features multiple options such as Do Not Disturb, Caller ID, and media, which can be switched by swiping upwards.

One UI 8 update adds phone calls to Now bar 🌟#OneUI8 #NowBar pic.twitter.com/Demcw5yJ8oMay 6, 2025

Similar in-depth leaks have been popping up lately, alleging that Samsung's One UI 8 could bring video AI summaries at a software level. Another one claims that Samsung might surprise us with a faster-than-expected One UI 8 beta launch, possibly as soon as June.

