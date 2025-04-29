What you need to know

New leak alleges that Samsung's One UI 8 could bring video AI summaries at a software level.

One UI 8 might offer a new Galaxy AI tool that can summarize videos for users.

Much like AI summaries on YouTube, this tool would explain the visuals and speech within a given video.

One UI 8 leaks have been cropping up a lot lately, and this time we got some intel about a new AI feature that the company is reportedly working on (first spotted by SammyGuru).

According to the publication, they discovered an AI Video Summarize tool while doing a deep dive into the alleged new UI. The tool was spotted inside a hidden debug menu when they were playing around with other settings.

In a video posted by the website, the tool can be seen in action. It looks a lot like YouTube's video summaries, where the tool analyses the video, detecting speech, visuals, and captions. Later, with the help of Galaxy AI, it will reportedly summarize the main points discussed in the video and present them to the viewer as a "neatly organized list."

(Image credit: Sammy Guru)

The publication adds that this tool can be used on other apps and websites that stream visual content. As of now, Samsung will only summarize the title and description of the video and other related videos on the page. However, it looks like with the One UI 8 and a Samsung Internet redesign, it will gain the ability to describe long-form content as well.

While testing this out, the publication found that the tool generated an extremely accurate summary of their YouTube video, as seen in the screenshot above. It summarized all the key points within the video in the form of bullets. And below the list are two options that allow users to either copy or translate the summary.

"Unfortunately, the ‘Detailed’ option for summaries in Galaxy AI does not yet work with the current video tool," SammyGuru added.

Lastly, interested users can test out this summarization tool by following the publication's in-depth guide.

In other news, an X user spotted a possible weather app redesign as well, with the alleged One UI 8 and shared a couple of screenshots of the app in action. The redesign showcased new 3D avatars that react to the forecast. These avatars also carry certain elements like a jacket, a cap, or an umbrella, based on the weather outside.