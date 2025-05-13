What you need to know

A new leak of One UI 8 hints at a new "Listen Brief," an audio version of the "Now Brief" feature.

The "Listen Brief" will probably allow users to choose between Samsung or Google text-to-speech engines and further offer playback controls.

Beyond "Listen Brief," other recent One UI 8 leaks have also hinted at a private photo vault and integration with Google Gemini on Galaxy Watches, and a potential beta release later this month.

While Samsung still hasn’t stopped rolling out One UI 7 updates to older Galaxy models, new information reveals what to expect from the next operating system, One UI 8.

According to the latest APK teardown from the folks at Android Authority, new findings from One UI 8 firmware have revealed that Samsung is working on a Listen Brief button, which seems to be an enhancement over the existing Now Brief feature — introduced in One UI 7.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

For the unaware, One UI 7’s Now Brief feature is a Galaxy AI-powered personalized summary of the day that showcases weather, other suggested content and actions that can be done during the day. While it is majorly text-based, new findings from One UI 8 firmware reveal that the company is working on a new “Listen Brief” button.

According to the publication, similar to Now Brief, the upcoming Listen Brief is notably an audio version of the same as it will also likely offer a summary of the user’s morning, afternoon, or evening — further including weather forecasts, calendar events, preferred news, and traffic updates.

An upgrade over the One UI 7's Now Brief?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Seemingly, the Listen Brief makes it more handy than the Now Brief already is as it eliminates the need to read long text summaries, which can be a useful feature for busy people on the go. It might also be a helpful accessibility feature for those who are visually impaired.

The hidden code from the One UI 8 firmware in the findings also indicates that users should be able to choose from either Samsung or Google’s text-to-speech engines. Further, they will also be able to play, pause, or stop the audio briefing, which means they could also expect playback controls for the Listen Brief functionality.

While Now Brief itself can be improved in so many ways with new incorporations, One UI 8 should likely bring them starting with the Listen Brief. Users have to also bear in mind that since the feature is currently being tested, it may or may not be seen in the final release of Samsung’s next notable operating system.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More One UI 8 Leaks

In other One UI 8-related news, the operating system should additionally bring some exciting new features, per the recently spotted and rumored features. The operating system is tipped to be bringing a secret vault for photos.

Also, new ‘Actions’ via Google Gemini were spotted in an alleged One UI 8 Watch leak. Notably, some of the Galaxy S25 series owners were the first ones to get the One UI 8 update early this month. Lastly, One UI 8 is also expected to be dropping later this month, according to the latest leak, or during the Galaxy Summer Unpacked.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.