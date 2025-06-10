What you need to know

Now Brief was found to be too rigid, but Samsung is apparently adding real customization so it actually works for you.

Leaks show Samsung is letting you design your own Now Brief cards—think custom times, repeating schedules, and even launching apps right from the card.

This hidden gem was found buried in the One UI 8 beta, so expect it to pop up in a future update.

It appears that Samsung has been listening to the complaints about Now Brief's lack of customization, so now the company is apparently cooking up deeper personalization to make it actually feel like yours.

When Samsung introduced the Galaxy S25, it also unveiled Now Brief. It's Samsung's answer to Google Now, with smart little cards popping up with the right information at the right time, like a morning weather check, your afternoon commute, or evening updates.

However, not everyone is sold on Galaxy AI's Now Brief. The biggest gripe from users is that it's stuck on 'one-size-fits-all' mode. Without deeper customization, it just does its own thing instead of actually adapting to how you use your phone.

Granular control over Now Brief content

There's some good news, though. According to SammyGuru, Samsung is actually working on letting you build your own Now Brief cards. We’re talking full customization in which you can set exact times (or recurring schedules) and even launch apps straight from the cards.

SammyGuru dug this up hidden deep in the Modes and Routines app. That said, the whole thing is in Korean right now.

Here’s how it works: First, you name your card and add a quick description. Then, you pick an image and link it to an app, so tapping the card opens it straight away. Finally, you set when it pops up, whether it’s a one-time alert or repeats daily or weekly.

As previously mentioned, Samsung has been hiding this new trick deep inside One UI 8's Modes and Routines app, and finding it there basically means it's coming soon. Since the tech giant is already testing One UI 8 in beta, don't be surprised if this customization feature suddenly pops up in the next update.

Looks like Samsung is about to finally give Now Brief the personalization punch everyone's been waiting for.