How to set up and use Now Brief on the Galaxy S25

Thanks to Now Brief on your Samsung Galaxy S25, you can get AI-powered updates on upcoming events, weather, and more. You can also check your schedule and set reminders to never miss out on essential meetings.

Your Galaxy S25, running on One UI7, comes with this helpful feature, but you must enable it in the settings first. Don't worry; the setup process is quick and takes less than five minutes. What is Now Brief for Galaxy S25? How do you set it up? Keep reading to find out!

How to set up Now Brief for Samsung Galaxy S25

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

To enable Now Brief and get the info you need at a glance, you must do the following.

1. Open Settings. You can swipe down from the top of your display and tap the cogwheel or the settings app icon.

2. Tap the Galaxy AI option.

3. Select the Now brief option.

4. You should now be in the Now brief settings. Tap Content to include.

In the Content to include section, you can toggle on options such as Health and wellness, Travel, Events and tasks, Routine, Digital Well-Being, Communication, Moments, Gallery stories, Traffic updates, News, Smart home, Music and podcasts, and YouTube Shorts.

Another way to enable Now Brief is by following nearly the same steps as enabling the Now Bar. However, before selecting View more, toggle on the Now Brief option below.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

When you know how to enable Now Brief, you never miss out on the important stuff. But it's also essential to understand how to enable the Now Bar since it's also a huge help.

Now that you have enabled the Now Brief, it's time to enjoy it and get your morning, mid-day, and evening briefs. The helpful Samsung feature keeps you updated on everything that's going on; it even gives you a heads-up on when your coupons are about to expire. Nice!

How to use Now Brief on Samsung Galaxy S25

You've turned on Now Brief—congrats! Now, it's time to explore the feature's functionality. Samsung added three ways for you to access the feature.

1. You can access it from your home screen as a widget for quick access. To add a widget to your Galaxy S25's home screen, long press on a space, then select the Widgets option at the bottom. Look for the Now Brief option and add it.

2. You can also access Now Brief from the Edge Panel by swiping from the right side of the display, which opens a sidebar with various options, including Now Brief at the top.

3. Samsung also made it possible to access it by tapping the Now Bar and then tapping Start Now Brief.

You can use Now Brief to learn about pending events and watch YouTube Shorts. It can also help you customize your driving routing by opening apps such as maps and music.

By tapping Evening Brief at the bottom, you can recap your day and see everything you accomplished. Now, Brief also shows health-related info, such as sleep patterns and energy levels. The feature is active between your phone's wake-up time and bedtime. If you haven't set up a wake-up time, Samsung has made the default time 6 a.m. and the default bedtime 9 p.m.

Stay informed with Now Brief

Now Brief is a great way to stay on top of everything happening around you. You can see if it will rain and remember to take an umbrella. You can see your appointments for the day and set reminders like buying a cover for one of the best Android phones out there. Now Brief is a great new feature across the S25 series that learns from how you use your phone to give you useful suggestions.

As you can see, there are different ways to enable the feature, so you can choose the one you're most comfortable with. If you ever want to change what Now Brief shows you, follow the same steps you did to turn it on. When you reach the Contento to Include section, toggle off what you want to remove and toggle on what you want to include.