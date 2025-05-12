What you need to know

Samsung is rumored to be working on a new privacy feature for the Gallery app—a "Private album" to hide photos and videos.

The update is still in beta, and while it might not be in the final release, it's in the hidden “Labs” section for now.

The Private album could be a simpler version of Secure Folder, focused just on photos and videos.

It looks like Samsung is planning to beef up privacy in the One UI 8 Gallery app by adding a new way to keep your photos and videos out of sight.

While Samsung is still rolling out One UI 7 in the U.S., early buzz around its follow-up is already starting to pop up. One UI 8, built on the upcoming Android 16, is already being tested behind the scenes. If all goes to plan, we’ll see it drop sometime after Android 16 goes stable in June, bringing some smart tweaks and smoother overall user experience.

X user @DalgleishGX spotted something interesting in the latest One UI 8 beta, namely a new “Private album” tucked right into the Samsung Gallery app. The leaker thinks it’s a simpler spin on Secure Folder, built just for hiding photos and videos without leaving the Gallery.

(Image credit: @DalgleishGX / X)

👀 Seems the latest leaked build of One UI 8 adds a Private Album feature to Samsung Gallery.This feature will most likely work like Secure folder but exclusively for photos and videos. pic.twitter.com/cFXegOLqhtMay 8, 2025

Meanwhile, according to SamMobile, this “Private Album” feature might not come standard in the final One UI 8 rollout. Turns out, it lives in the hidden “Labs” section of the Gallery app. It's basically Samsung’s testing ground for experimental stuff that’s not meant for everyone just yet.

Some earlier guesses figured Samsung would use Android 15’s new Private Space API for this feature. That made sense, especially with talk of Secure Folder also jumping on board in One UI 8. Basically, it’d help make sure your hidden stuff stays hidden, and doesn’t randomly pop up where it shouldn’t.

Secure Folder’s glow-up

Secure Folder is great if you want full-on lockdown for your apps and files, but it can feel a bit overkill for just hiding a few pictures. A built-in Private album sounds like an easier way to stash specific photos or videos without jumping through all those extra hoops.

Apart from Private album in Gallery, One UI 8 might step up how your phone handles background tasks, making everything run smoother. There’s talk of smarter app suggestions, better battery management, and more AI baked into the system.

Other leaks and rumors point to some cool new features in One UI 8, like video summarization in Samsung Internet and an upgrade to Secure Folder.