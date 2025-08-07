What you need to know

Samsung is surprisingly rolling out a security update for the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra through Verizon.

The cellular provider's changelog states this patch includes fixes from the July 2025 patch, but nothing else was stated.

The Galaxy S20 series was thought to have received its last update in April 2025 after Samsung removed the trio from its official security page.

There are strong odds against anyone expecting Samsung to have a new Galaxy S20 series update, yet that's our reality.

An unexpected report by SammyGuru this week states owners of a Galaxy S20 series device should check for an update, but only if they're on Verizon (via 9to5Google). Verizon has already posted its changelog for the update, stating the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra are on the receiving end of a new "Android security patch."

There's nothing else mentioned for this patch, so it's likely the bug/security fixes to keep the S20 series armored up.

While this patch isn't the latest, Verizon states owners of these devices are getting Samsung's July 2025 patch. The service states it released the update as of July 31, but it seems users are just now getting their hands on it more consistently. There's also some reported uncertainty behind whether or not Verizon customers will remain the only ones to receive this surprising update.

The Journey of the S20

(Image credit: Samuel Contreras / Android Central)

We've been on quite a journey with the Galaxy S20 series. After its initial debut in 2020, Samsung moved the series from monthly updates to quarterly patches in 2024. This came in March last year, as Samsung started shifting away from that four-year-old series in favor of the (at the time) new Galaxy S24 series. The company also already met its previous agreement of three major Android OS upgrades, going from Android 10 to 13 in 2022.

After spending over a year with quarterly patches, Samsung delivered its final security patch to the series in April 2025 (or so we thought).

The company's security page no longer lists the main Galaxy S20 series after that update in April. It seemed to suggest that Samsung was done with the trio, considering its removal, but this new update for Q3 2025 goes against that. Perhaps now we've received the final patch. The Galaxy S20 FE was held separate from the main flagship group; however, its intended update for Q3 2025 might be its last.