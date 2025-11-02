Time to update: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6 get October 2025 patch as the month comes to an end

What you need to know

Samsung is rolling out the October 2025 security patch to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 users in Europe.

The update includes 34 fixes to security vulnerabilities issued by Samsung and Google.

The late rollout of the October 2025 patch is likely related to Samsung's efforts making One UI 8 available to older devices.

Samsung's October 2025 security update includes 34 important fixes, but the rollout has been slower than usual. The company has had its hands full with seeding One UI 8 to older Galaxy phones, a process that was paused and resumed in October. Now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are finally receiving the October 2025 security patch as of Oct. 31, 2025.

The update is rolling out to Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 owners in Europe, with more regions set to follow. The build number is F741BXXS2CYJ1 for the Flip 6 and F956BXXS2CYJ1 for the Fold 6, according to SamMobile. The update size for both devices should be fairly small since each phone received the bigger boost to One UI 8 previously.

The patch comes with 14 fixes for security vulnerabilities included in the Android Security Bulletin, all of which are of a "high" severity level. Samsung adds 20 patches of its own that are specific to Galaxy devices, and they all have either "high" or "moderate" severity levels. As the fixes aren't available for everyone yet, we don't have details for every security vulnerability addressed in the October 2025 update.

Samsung rolled out the patch for its newer foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, earlier in October. The security update has also already made its way to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, and Galaxy S22 series. Although the month already came and went, the October 2025 security update is now becoming widely available for a variety of Samsung Galaxy models.

How to check if the October 2025 patch is available

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

You can check for an update on your Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Galaxy Z Fold 6 by opening the Settings app and tapping the Software update tab. After that, press Download and install and Install now to get the October 2025 patch when it is available. You'll want to do so quickly to ensure your Galaxy phone is protected from emerging security threats.

Up next for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the One UI 8.5 update, which is rumored to shake up the software experience with new looks and features.