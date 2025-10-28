The end of an era: After five years, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE reaches its final stop with the October 2025 security patch, urging owners to upgrade

What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE recently received the October 2025 security update, which could be its last.

The Galaxy S20 FE turned five years old this month, and Samsung has fulfilled its five-year security patch promise.

Samsung still lists the Galaxy S20 FE as being supported by quarterly patches, but it will likely be dropped soon.

Samsung and Google are now known for delivering industry-leading software support for their smartphones, regardless of their price point. Modern models are supported for seven years with Android OS upgrades and security patches, giving buyers peace of mind. Their device will likely remain supported longer than they'll continue to use it, but Samsung's software support wasn't always this way.

Samsung's software support window was much shorter, especially for budget and midrange devices, not too long ago. As such, some fairly recent phones are running out of time, including the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. It released in 2020, and just turned five years old this month. That means Samsung fulfilled its initial promise of five years of security updates for the Galaxy S20 FE (via SamMobile).

The Galaxy S20 FE recently received the October 2025 security patch, but it's likely this month's update will be its final one. Currently, the Galaxy S20 FE is still named on Samsung's security update support list as receiving quarterly patches. Now that the smartphone is over five years old, it's due for removal soon.

While the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is currently up-to-date, it'll become more vulnerable to security issues over time without active patches. Owners of the Galaxy S20 FE should probably start looking to upgrade now that active support is nearing the end.

Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 FE will last into 2032

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Software support is quickly coming to an end for "Fan Edition" phones released earlier in this decade. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is about to lose security support, whereas the newer Galaxy S21 FE just received its last major OS upgrade with One UI 8.

The future is brighter with more recent models, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. It supports seven years of Android OS upgrades and security patches, meaning it can handle being your daily driver well into the 2030s.

Will my Galaxy S20 FE stop working immediately after this final update? No, your Galaxy S20 FE will continue to function normally. However, without future security patches, the phone will become increasingly vulnerable to new security threats, exploits, and bugs that may be discovered after October 2025.