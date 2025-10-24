The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 finally get a crucial October 2025 security patch

What you need to know

Samsung is seeding the October 2025 security update for Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 devices.

The security patch includes 34 total fixes for vulnerabilities with "high" and "moderate" severity levels.

The update is starting to roll out in Korea and is expected to hit other regions soon.

Samsung foldables are starting to receive the October 2025 security update in Korea, and the crucial patch is expected to reach users in other regions soon. The One UI 8-based security update is arriving for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 behind schedule, but brings a slew of high-level security updates. There are a total of 34 security vulnerabilities addressed in this update, so Samsung foldable owners should install it as soon as possible.

The October 2025 security update includes 14 patches from Google's Android Security Bulletin with a "high" severity level. Additionally, the patch includes fixes for 20 more security vulnerabilities specific to Samsung devices. These vulnerabilities have either "high" or "moderate" severity levels, and some fixes aren't being disclosed publicly yet.

As such, you should update your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Galaxy Z Flip 7 as soon as possible to ensure your device is protected.

Galaxy Z Fold7 gets October update in KoreaBuild: F966NKSS5AYJ3/F966NOKR5AYJ3/F966NKSS5AYI5 pic.twitter.com/qfC8s6VrPhOctober 23, 2025

The rollout was first spotted buy Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter), and confirmed on Samsung's community forums in Korea. The October 2025 patch comes with a file size of roughly 535MB for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with a firmware version of F966NKSS5AYJ3. The update for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is slightly smaller, coming in at around 431MB, and carries a firmware version of F766NKSS5AYJ3.

While the update is only confirmed for users in Korea at the moment, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 users should start seeing the patch globally in the coming days.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series got the October 2025 patch earlier

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The October 2025 security update is hitting Samsung foldables later in the month than usual, as the patch's rollout began Thursday, Oct. 23. The patch first arrived for the Galaxy S25 series earlier this month as the first to arrive on One UI 8.

Samsung users can update their phones by opening the Settings app on their Galaxy device and tapping the Software update tab. From there, they'll need to press Download and install and Install now to get the October 2025 patch when it is available.