Samsung's latest Good Lock update fixes Back Tap unreliability
Having trouble with back tap gestures on your Galaxy phone? This update brings a fix
What you need to know
- Samsung is rolling out an update for its Good Lock module RegiStar.
- The small update includes fixes for three bugs affecting Gemini and Back Tap.
- It improves Back Tap reliability and addresses an issue that caused it to fail when in power saving mode.
Samsung is updating the RegiStar module for the Good Lock app, which adds customization features to Galaxy phones, with a few handy bug fixes. The update is rolling out now on the Samsung Galaxy Store with version 1.0.67, as first spotted by SamMobile. It brings a fix for a Gemini app bug on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones and two fixes related to Back Tap on all Galaxy phones.
The first element of the patch addresses a problem related to launching the Gemini app on the cover screen of a Galaxy Z Flip device. With the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and One UI 8, Samsung brought full support for the Gemini app on the cover screen of its clamshell foldables.
Additionally, the app update's release notes reveal Samsung applied a "Back Tap stability patch" to the RegiStar module. This should improve the success rate of Back Tap, a tool that allows users to open apps and access features by simply tapping the back of their Galaxy S or Galaxy Z device.
Separately, the RegiStar module update rolls out a fix for a "function error in power saving mode" for Back Tap. While the patch seems to exclusively include bug fixes with no new features, it's worth installing the RegiStar update, especially if you've been dealing with these issues.
What can you do with Good Lock's RegiStar?
For those unfamiliar, Good Lock is the home for custom software features aimed at power users trying to get the most out of their Galaxy phones. There are 20 specialized modules within Good Lock, including RegiStar, which was recently updated. Here's everything you can do with RegiStar, according to the app's Galaxy Store listing:
- Re-configure menu of Settings home screen
- Change order, hide, manage groups
- Set method of displaying Samsung account on the Settings home screen
- Search settings change history, change notification settings
- Activate features by tapping the back of the device (Galaxy S/ Flip only)
- Run features by long-pressing the side key
- Run features by pressing the screen strongly (Fold 4 only)
You can download Good Lock and RegiStar from the Galaxy Store app. That's also where you'll find the latest RegiStar update if you already have the module installed. Open the Galaxy Store app, press the hamburger menu, and then press Updates to find and apply it.
