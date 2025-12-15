Samsung's December 2025 security patch rolling out for Galaxy Z Flip 6, Fold 6

What you need to know

Samsung is rolling out the December 2025 security patch to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The December 2025 update fixes 57 security flaws for Android and another 11 vulnerabilities specific to Galaxy phones.

The update is around 450MB in size, and will expand to regions beyond South Korea soon.

Samsung releases monthly updates for supported devices with fixes for security vulnerabilities, and the December 2025 is currently rolling out. It's a major update including a handful of critical fixes for security problems and nearly 60 patches in total. The update is making its way to supported devices gradually this month, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are the two latest Galaxy models to receive it.

As reported by SamMobile, the December 2025 security update is rolling out for Samsung's crop of folding phones from 2024. It's becoming available in South Korea first, as is typically the case, before expanding to other regions.

The version number for the Galaxy Z Fold 6's December 2025 update is F956NKSS2CYKE, and the one for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is F741NKSS2CYKE. For these Galaxy phone models, the December 2025 patch is roughly 450MB in size. It fixes 57 security problems addressed by Google and another 11 vulnerabilities specific to Galaxy devices, so you'll want to install it as soon as it becomes available.

As detailed on Samsung's Mobile Security site, the update includes 57 security patches addressing vulnerabilities from the Android Security Bulletin. The patch omits Google fixes from the Android Security Bulletin that don't apply to Samsung devices. Of the 57 fixes, six are designated as "critical" and the rest are marked as "high" severity.

Samsung also includes 11 patches of its own that address security vulnerabilities specific to Galaxy devices. For security reasons, we won't learn the details of these vulnerabilities until after users have the chance to install the fixes for them. The most severe vulnerabilities fix problems with read and write permissions in the bootloader, as well as the fingerprint system and image codec libraries.

How to install the December 2025 security patch

To apply the December 2025 security update for your Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Galaxy Z Fold 6, start by opening the Settings app. Then, tap Software update and Download and install. The update is expected to continue rolling out globally over the next few days, so check back if you don't see it immediately.

If you have a newer Samsung phone, you may already have access to the December 2025 security patch, and you can install it by following the steps above.