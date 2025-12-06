Tech News Wrap (Image credit: Future) Tech News Wrap is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

Samsung unveils its Galaxy Z TriFold

(Image credit: SuperSaf on YouTube)

Samsung rang in the holidays, unveiling its much-awaited Galaxy Z TriFold. From the looks of it, the Galaxy Z TriFold is incredibly thin (3.9mm), featuring a large display and two panels that fold inwards.

The Galaxy Z TriFold showcases a 10-inch AMOLED main screen when unfolded, and a 6.5-inch cover screen. Samsung has made two differently sized hinges that ensure a smoother folding experience, allowing the panels to close without leaving any gaps. It has an IP48 rating, which means it is resistant to freshwater immersion and solid objects.

It comes with a massive 200MP wide-angle sensor with 2x optical-quality zoom, an ultrawide 12MP camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The cover screen features a 10MP selfie camera, while the main screen has a 10MP under-display camera, making it easier to take selfies even when the device is unfolded.

The device is said to come with Android 16 and One UI 8 out of the box, only in one colorway: Crafted Black, landing in the U.S. only in the first quarter of 2026.

'Twas a week of new feature drop for Pixels and Android users

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

Google announced that it will introduce new features to help Android users really focus on the things and people that matter most to them when they pick up their phones — cutting out the unnecessary noise. "See the emotion behind speech in captions, send new emoji combos, and let friends know when your call is important," the Keyword added.

To start, users can now see and read the emotion behind each video they come across, whether it's a friend's video note or while scrolling through social media — with "Expressive Captions." The feature creates real-time captions, describing the intensity at which a person is speaking, along with ambient noises like [birds chirping], [cheers and applause], etc.

(Image credit: Google)

Additionally, Google is unleashing new "Emoji Kitchen sticker combos" in time for the holidays, and you will also be able to let friends and family know when your calls are urgent with "Call reason," so they know they should answer.

Within Google Messages, you will now be able to easily identify and exit unwanted group chats, as Google will send you an alert that "shows key information about the group and tips to stay safe."

Pixel users also got a major Android 16 update this week, bringing a new "Notification organizer" that automatically groups and silences low-priority pings like news and promos, while AI summaries condense long chat threads for quick context. While themed icons now automatically apply across all your apps for a seamless aesthetic, among other things.

Netflix said 'bet' and snatched up Warner Bros. for $82.7B.

(Image credit: Created using Gemini Banana Pro)

Netflix announced its intent to acquire Warner Bros. for $82.7 billion earlier today (Dec 5), adding over a century of cinematic legacy to its streaming library. Netflix was up against other companies, including Paramount, Skydance, and Comcast.

This means all the content on Warner Bros., HBO, and the HBO Max streaming service could soon be owned by Netflix. This also means that users may only need to stick to one platform, without having to switch between multiple apps and streaming services, and have all their favorite shows under one roof. They won't have to worry about licensing issues seen when some Warner Bros. shows move to other streaming services.

However, on the flip side, other concerns could be brewing. Some analysts think this deal could face intense regulatory scrutiny and antitrust battles in both the U.S. and Europe, given that one large company is essentially trying to monopolize the streaming industry.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 leak

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Samsung's next rugged watch showed up in a leak this week. Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartwatch that is internally called the "Galaxy Watch 9 Ultra," but GalaxyClub suggests this will hit shelves as the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. However, the publication also suggests that the new Ultra won’t be released until the summer of 2026, meaning there will be no major rugged update in 2025.

Samsung appears to have delayed the launch, opting instead to focus on a more substantial upgrade in 2026. This move suggests the company is aiming for more than a mere specification bump, potentially giving the smartwatch a whole new look. We're likely to see a unique feature on the new watch. If it shares the DNA of the Apple Watch 9, we’re likely to see more advanced health features and greater processing power.

Massive One UI 8.5 leak