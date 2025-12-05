Netflix secures iconic Warner Bros. content in historic $82.7 billion deal

What you need to know

Netflix announced its $82.7 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. earlier today(Dec. 5), acquiring over a century of cinematic legacy by the streaming giant. Netflix was up against other companies, including Paramount Skydance, and Comcast. However, Netflix ultimately secured the deal with Warner Bros. after weeks of negotiations, with its highly competitive, mostly cash offer, according to some reports.

This means iconic content like The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, along the DC Universe will join Netflix’s platform. Meaning, all the content on Warner Bros. (the studio), HBO, and the HBO Max streaming service will now be owned by Netflix.

“Today’s announcement combines two of the greatest storytelling companies in the world to bring to even more people the entertainment they love to watch the most,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, in a press release.

Industry changing move

This move comes at a time when we witnessed intense content dispute between Disney and YouTube, which resulted in a weeks-long blackout for consumers. Combining the world's largest streaming platform with Hollywood's renowned studios makes Netflix one of the most dominant players in the content market. This could make it really tough on smaller streaming services to keep up with the massive Netflix-Warner entity.

While Netflix and Warner Bros. are optimistic about the acquisition, considering this enhances Netflix’s potential, allowing the company to significantly expand in the U.S. and gain a large foothold in the country.

However, on the flip side, there could be other concerns brewing. Some analysts think that this deal could face intense regulatory scrutiny and anti-trust battles in both the U.S. and Europe, when it comes to one large company essentially trying to monopolize the streaming industry. Critics argue that merging these two could grant Netflix "too much power over Hollywood."

It is highly likely that all of HBO and HBO Max will be pulled into Netflix's already large catalog of entertainment. “By combining Warner Bros.’ incredible library of shows and movies—from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favorites like Harry Potter and Friends. Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, in a press release.

This also means that users stick to one platform, without having to switch between multiple apps and streaming services, and have all their favorite shows under one roof. They won't have to worry about licensing issues seen when some Warner Bros. shows move to other streaming services.

That said, sources close to the negotiations informed Reuters that the acquisition could actually be good for consumers. They stated that "the potential combination of its streaming service with HBO Max would benefit consumers by lowering the cost of a bundled offering."

Lastly, it is important to note that while the acquisition has been confirmed, Netflix states that HBO Max will likely operate separately for 12 to 18 months while they close the transaction, but this could keep HBO Max's subscribers in limbo, having them decide if they'd want to ditch the service until things move over to Netflix.

We're curious what you think about this acquisition! Sticking with both services, or just one for now? Let us know in the comments!