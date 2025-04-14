Netflix is testing out an OpenAI-powered search on its platform
The new search feature utilizes AI to provide personalized recommendations.
What you need to know
- The new search Open AI-based feature is currently being tested on some iOS devices in Australia and New Zealand.
- It is said to be in a "learn and listen" phase and the company plans to expand it to regions like the U.S.
- Netflix already users AI and Machine Learning for its show or movie recommendations based on users' watch history.
Netflix appears to be finding a few more ways to make its subscribers engaged with the streaming platform as it is going to incorporate a new search strategy, Bloomberg reports.
The streaming giant is currently testing an OpenAI-powered search engine to help users find TV shows and movies by using specific terms, notes Bloomberg. It can also include terms based on the user's current mood, for which they can get recommendations with the use of new search technology.
For some iOS devices for users in Australia and New Zealand, the tool is said to be already live for testing, and it is likely to expand to even more markets, including the U.S. “It’s early days for the feature and we’re really in a learn and listen phase for this beta,” Netflix spokesperson MoMo Zhou recently confirmed to The Verge.
Currently, Netflix allows users to search by genres, actors' names, year, and the streaming platform has been using AI and machine learning for its recommendations that users already see, which is based on users' watch history and liked content. The new tech appears to be a step up as it adds an extra and more precise layer to already existing search and could give consumers a lot more options on what they want to watch.
Netflix has been on the verge of adding new features for its subscribers for quite some time now. For instance, recently, the platform has added live programming and games, which included the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, and NFL games during the 2024 Christmas too. The company is expected to add even more this year.
In other Netflix news early this year, the streaming giant noted that its Q4, 2024 report has outperformed the previous quarter with the revenue growing by 16% YoY (year over year), the operating income rising by 52% YoY, and by the end of 2024, the company settled with 302 million subscribers.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Vishnu is a freelance news writer for Android Central. Since 2018, he has written about consumer technology, especially smartphones, computers, and every other gizmo connected to the internet. When he is not at the keyboard, you can find him on a long drive or lounging on the couch binge-watching a crime series.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.