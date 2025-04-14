What you need to know

The new search Open AI-based feature is currently being tested on some iOS devices in Australia and New Zealand.

It is said to be in a "learn and listen" phase and the company plans to expand it to regions like the U.S.

Netflix already users AI and Machine Learning for its show or movie recommendations based on users' watch history.

Netflix appears to be finding a few more ways to make its subscribers engaged with the streaming platform as it is going to incorporate a new search strategy, Bloomberg reports.

The streaming giant is currently testing an OpenAI-powered search engine to help users find TV shows and movies by using specific terms, notes Bloomberg. It can also include terms based on the user's current mood, for which they can get recommendations with the use of new search technology.

(Image credit: Android Central)

For some iOS devices for users in Australia and New Zealand, the tool is said to be already live for testing, and it is likely to expand to even more markets, including the U.S. “It’s early days for the feature and we’re really in a learn and listen phase for this beta,” Netflix spokesperson MoMo Zhou recently confirmed to The Verge.

Currently, Netflix allows users to search by genres, actors' names, year, and the streaming platform has been using AI and machine learning for its recommendations that users already see, which is based on users' watch history and liked content. The new tech appears to be a step up as it adds an extra and more precise layer to already existing search and could give consumers a lot more options on what they want to watch.

Netflix has been on the verge of adding new features for its subscribers for quite some time now. For instance, recently, the platform has added live programming and games, which included the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, and NFL games during the 2024 Christmas too. The company is expected to add even more this year.

In other Netflix news early this year, the streaming giant noted that its Q4, 2024 report has outperformed the previous quarter with the revenue growing by 16% YoY (year over year), the operating income rising by 52% YoY, and by the end of 2024, the company settled with 302 million subscribers.