What you need to know

Netflix announced its TV experience redesign that brings more flexibility and responsiveness for viewers.

The post states users will find tags on shows and movies to deliver important information before engaging and quicker access to My List and Search.

Phones are also receiving new goodies: conversational search with its generative AI beta and a vertical feed for scrolling show/movie clips.

Netflix's TV revamp will arrive "in the coming months."

Netflix executives sat down to announce the beginning of a new TV experience that's preparing to roll out for all members.

In its announcement, Netflix states, "In the coming months," all of its users will receive its newly updated homepage when viewing the platform on a TV. The company's chief product officer, Eunice Kim, stated Netflix wanted the redesign to be "more flexible for our broad entertainment offerings, more intuitive and responsive to our members’ needs."

What users should prepare to find is an "elevated" Netflix experience on TVs. The company states it reworked its homepage with a "clean and modern" design. Joining these changes is a brighter spotlight on the information that matters for shows and movies. The post says users should find everything they need "front and center" to make an informed decision before interacting.

Netflix content will feature tags, like "Emmy Award Winner," "#1 in TV Shows," "Recently Added," "New Season," and more.

The UI is also seeing some TLC, as Netflix says key shortcuts for "My List" and Search will move to the top of your display. Lastly, experience progresses with better real-time recommendations.

Netflix unveils What's Next

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

The smartphone Netflix experience gets a little love, too, as the company discussed new ways to search and discover. Regarding the former, Netflix will incorporate generative AI to enable the use of "conversational language" when searching. For example, the platform says a user could write "I want something funny and upbeat," and its AI software should narrow things down.

This feature will arrive as an opt-in beta for iOS users first.

Additionally, Netflix is preparing to introduce a vertical feed "in the coming weeks." This feed will contain clips of its available shows and movies to (hopefully) entice users into watching. If there is something that catches your eye, Netflix says users can tap to watch that bit of content seamlessly.

Interestingly, we've seen Netflix testing similar changes around this time last year. The company's senior director of product, Pat Flemming, discussed these changes in an interview, stating, the changes should help users cut down on the "gymnastics they do with their eyes." Another change is how cards for shows and movies are offered. When hovered over, these cards will expand to display a quick teaser or preview of what you can expect.

The test was extremely limited last year, but Netflix is in a place now where it's comfortable enough to roll it out officially for members.