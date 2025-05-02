What you need to know

A Google TV product update revealed a handful of ways the company is improving its experience with an updated setup.

The post states Hisense’s 2025 U7 series and 2025 U8 series are the first to receive its new "improved app installs" and setup notifications on Android.

Last September, Google TV received an update that brought the TV Streamer's Home Panel to more users, making it easy to manage your cameras, temperature, and more.

Google TV recently detailed a few ways it's revamping its setup experience for users to get them into their shows and movies quicker.

In a Keyword post, Google's product update says its new setup experience is "faster and easier" for users. This experience brings a handful of changes, but most notably, Google says users can "start watching right away." Google TV's upgraded setup brings "improved app installs," meaning you won't have to wait around for a while as your device prepares.

Additionally, Google says this upgraded app install method should give users more peace of mind when worrying about their TVs' onboard storage.

The post states users won't need to download an app to get their Google TV started. Now, during its initial setup, your Android phone will display a notification, which states "Set up your Google TV." Those on iOS will have to scan the on-screen QR code. Moreover, consumers can connect eligible smart devices to their Google TV much quicker than before.

Certain devices, like Google Home speakers, will let users pause their content, search for shows/movies, and more. Lastly, users can "customize" their TV with unique screensavers, parental controls, and individual profiles.

Google TV concludes by specifying that this new setup experience is "first available" for Hisense’s 2025 U7 series and 2025 U8 series. The company plans to expand coverage to other Google TVs and "select" Onn. streaming products from Walmart "later this year."

Relaxing with your Favorite Content

(Image credit: Google)

Shortly after the Google TV Streamer launched, the company rolled out an update for Google TV devices. The patch aimed to give users more awareness and control when it came to their home and entertainment. The main highlight was the addition of the "Home Panel," a side-view packed with all of your connected smart home device information and cameras. Users could easily see who was at their door and check on other areas in or around the home without leaving the TV.

Additionally, the Home Panel on Google TV lets users control their lights and temperature for a complete control center. The experience further progressed with Google's new Sports tab on the "For You" page. The tab was designed to highlight "relevant" sports games, as well as YouTube Highlights.

While the TV Streamer is the official replacement of the Chromecast, the company still rolled out a major update for it. At the end of April, the Chromecast with Google TV dongle received the Home Panel update, bringing much of the smart home connectivity the TV Streamer and Google TV devices have.