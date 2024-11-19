Google TV Streamer vs. Chromecast with Google TV (4K): Which should you buy?

Google TV Streamer $99.99 at Amazon $99.99 at Lowe's $99.99 at The Home Depot At the center of your home The release of the Google TV Streamer represents a "changing of the guard" for Google. In addition to the plethora of new features, the TV Streamer is more powerful, while flexibility in ways that you might not have expected. For Sleek and premium redesign

Although we knew it was coming, the Google TV Streamer still came as a little bit of a surprise. Mainly because it's a complete deviation from the "norm" as Google is seemingly moving slowly away from the Chromecast brand. But the TV Streamer brings more to the table than just a redesign.

On the other hand, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) has served admirably for many of us in recent years. However, it didn't take long to realize that the writing was on the wall, especially as Google TV became more robust. So we'll take a look at the Google TV Streamer vs. Chromecast with Google TV (4K) to help you decide which is best.



Google TV Streamer vs. Chromecast with Google TV (4K): Design

(Image credit: Android Central)

It really felt like it was only a matter of time before Google introduced a dedicated streaming box and not just a dongle that hangs off of the back of your TV. The previous design has been around ever since the original Chromecast debuted back in 2020, being made available in different iterations.

With the TV Streamer, Google took this opportunity to go back to the drawing board for what it wants from a streaming device. Seeing the success of the Apple TV, Onn., and others, likely played a factor. As such, the Google TV Streamer is designed to sit on a ledge or stand below your TV.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It's equipped with three different ports; USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and Ethernet. This is an immediate upgrade over the Chromecast with Google TV, which only offers a USB-C port while plugging directly into your TV.

One major difference is having the ability to pack up the Chromecast and take it anywhere. You're able to do the same with the TV Streamer, but it's quite a bit larger. Plus, you'll need to remember to bring a USB-C for power, along with an HDMI cable.

Google TV Streamer vs. Chromecast with Google TV (4K): Performance and features

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Something that's really held the Chromecast with Google TV back was its performance. If you only installed a couple of streaming apps, you probably didn't really notice any issues. However, with just 8GB of onboard storage, there's a good chance you would end up deleting apps just to make room for an update to be installed.

The Google TV Streamer rectifies those problems, as it's equipped with double the amount of RAM and four times the amount of storage (4GB/32GB.) It's worth noting that you can expand the storage on either streaming device with the help of a USB-C hub. In the case of the Chromecast, it could get a bit cumbersome having two dongles hanging from your TV's HDMI port.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Google TV Streamer Chromecast with Google TV (4K) Processor MediaTek MT8696 Amlogic S905X3 RAM 4GB 2GB GPU PowerVR GE9215 Mali-G31 MP2 Onboard Storage 32GB 8GB Expandable Storage Yes via USB-C dongle Yes, via USB-C dongle Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 Ports USB-C (power/data), HDMI 2.1, Ethernet HDMI (plug-in), USB-C (power) Smart Home Connectivity Google Home, Matter, Thread border router Google Home Remote Finder Yes No Video Formats Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Audio Formats Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos via HDMI passthrough Operating System Android TV OS Google TV / Android 12

As for the interface itself, well, it's practically the same across the board, with a couple of key differences. With the redesign to a traditional "streaming box," Google was able to include a few features that it might not have been able to otherwise.

Not only do we have a dedicated Ethernet port, but the TV Streamer is also meant to be at the center of your smart home. This is made possible thanks to the built-in Matter support, along with the Streamer doubling as a Thread border router.

With these, building out your smart home will be much easier, even if you don't stick within the confines of Google's Nest ecosystem. Once everything is set up, you'll be able to see who's at the front door or control your lights thanks to the Home Panel. While the Panel itself recently arrived on the Chromecast, it still lacks the ability to double as a Thread border router.

Google TV Streamer vs. Chromecast with Google TV (4K): Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

There's one more factor to consider when deciding between these two streaming devices, and that's the price. The Google TV Streamer costs twice as much as the Chromecast with Google TV (4K), with its $99 price tag. And if you need an HDMI cable, you'll need to add a few extra bucks to that.

However, despite the convenience offered by the Chromecast, it's rather difficult to argue against the TV Streamer. It's more powerful, has more RAM and storage, and will likely see more meaningful updates in the future. For now, the Chromecast can still be purchased, but we wouldn't be surprised to see inventory shrink after the holiday season.

So if you want a dedicated TV streaming device that doesn't leave the house, then we recommend getting the TV Streamer. And if you want something that you can travel with, maybe check out a Fire TV Stick or even the Onn. Google TV Full HD Streaming Device.

