Visible vs. AT&T: Which carrier is right for you?

Are you on the fence thinking about Visible vs. AT&T? We've tried both, and while each carriers offers its advantages, the right company for you is going to depend on your individual needs as a wireless user. No matter who you are, this guide was built to help you make the right decision when you're choosing between these two very different phone companies.

First off, when you're looking for a new wireless carrier, you'll inevitably be faced with an important decision: should you go with a "Big Three" phone company or try out one of the more-affordable alternatives? MVNO carriers have become mainstream in recent years, and while Visible doesn't technically fall under that category, it remains an excellent option for folks who don't want to be stuck with AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon proper. You get to choose between two very straightforward unlimited plans, both of which come with some pretty basic perks and no contracts or hidden fees. They're also pretty cheap. On the other hand, if you don't mind paying a little more or dealing with an annual contract, AT&T offers one of the best experiences around. So which one is right for you? Let's dive in.

Visible vs. AT&T: What are Visible's plan options?

Owned and operated by Verizon, Visible takes the vast network of its parent company and delivers it to consumers in the form of two plans: Visible Basic and Visible Plus. Starting at $25 per month, the Visible Basic plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data, plus a free mobile hotspot and unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada.

The Visible Plus plan costs $45 per month and comes with everything above, plus extra perks like premium data and some added international benefits. Both plans come with zero hidden fees and you can cancel at any time. You can also save money by paying for your phone bill annually.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Visible's plans Header Cell - Column 0 Visible Visible Plus Price $25/mo. $45/mo. Data Unlimited Unlimited (50GB of premium data) 5G access Nationwide (Verizon) Nationwide + Ultra Wideband (Verizon) Hotspot Unlimited Unlimited (up to 10Mbps) International Included talk/text to Mexico and Canada Calls to over 30 countries; texts to over 200 countries; one Global Pass each month Additional features Spam protection Spam protection; included smartwatch service; discounted internet

Visible vs. AT&T: What are AT&T's plan options?

AT&T offers three main unlimited plans with a few extra options for single-line users on a budget. As with most of the big phone companies, the best way to save money with AT&T is to add multiple lines. For example, AT&T's most expensive plan — Unlimited Premium PL — starts at $85.99/month per line but drops down to $50.99/month when you add four lines (with AutoPay and paperless billing). You can also utilize AT&T's Unlimited Your Way to mix and match plans for each line without sacrificing those savings.

It's also worth noting that AT&T offers prepaid service for folks who want something a little simpler and more affordable. To learn more about that, check out our guide to Visible vs. AT&T Prepaid.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AT&T's unlimited plans Header Cell - Column 0 Unlimited Premium PL Unlimited Extra EL Unlimited Starter SL Price $85.99/month (one line with AutoPay) $75.99/month (one line with AutoPay) $65.99/month (one line with AutoPay) Data Unlimited high-speed data Unlimited with 75GB of high-speed data Unlimited, no high-speed data 5G access AT&T network AT&T network AT&T network Hotspot 60GB 30GB 5GB International Unlimited talk, text, and data in 20 Latin American countries Not included Not included Additional features Multi-line discounts available; 4K UHD streaming; advanced security features Multi-line discounts available; advanced security features Multi-line discounts available; advanced security features

Swipe to scroll horizontally AT&T's other plans Header Cell - Column 0 Value Plus VL AT&T 4GB Price $50.99/month (one line with AutoPay) $50/month (one line with AutoPay) Data Unlimited, works in US, Mexico, and Canada 4GB of data, works in US, Mexico, and Canada 5G access AT&T network Not included Hotspot Not included Not included International Talk and text in Mexico and Canada, texts to over 200 countries Talk and text in Mexico and Canada, texts to over 200 countries Additional features Multi-line discounts available; advanced security features Multi-line discounts available; advanced security features

Visible vs. AT&T: Network coverage

As a "Big Three" carrier, AT&T maintains its own 5G and LTE network while Visible simply accesses its parent company's stellar coverage. Verizon delivers speedy coverage all over the United States with roaming areas should you hit a dead spot, while AT&T is well-known for its coverage in rural areas. Regardless of which carrier you choose, it's important to check Visible's coverage map and AT&T's coverage map to see how far the service extends.

While it's true that AT&T falls behind T-Mobile and Verizon when it comes to 5G coverage, the carrier's LTE network is more than speedy enough for most folks. If that's a concern to you, however, check the coverage map to see if your area has 5G or 5G Plus coverage. Similarly, if you're interested in trying the Visible Plus plan, be sure to check the map to ensure your area will have access to 5G Ultra Wideband.

In most cases, Visible's Basic plan won't hold a candle to the speeds provided by AT&T's Unlimited options, so consider upgrading to Visible Plus if data speeds are important to you.

Visible vs. AT&T: Deals and phone compatibility

AT&T supports all of the best Android phones around, and the carrier will often hook you up with some major discounts if you trade in a device or purchase a phone through its website. For example, you can get the new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for free when you sign up for a qualifying data plan and trade in an old device. Of course, there's a lot of fine print involved, but if you can afford to meet the eligibility requirements, AT&T is the place to be for the latest smartphones. If you'd rather bring your own device, connecting to AT&T's 5G network should be extremely simple.

Visible, on the other hand, has a much more limited selection of smartphones for sale, and you won't usually find activation deals or trade-in opportunities on the website. The Verizon-owned carrier has gotten a lot better about phone compatibility in recent years, however, so you shouldn't have any issues if you're bringing your own unlocked device. You can always look at Visible's compatibility checker if you're unsure.

Visible vs. AT&T: Which should you get?

In many ways, looking at AT&T vs. Visible feels like comparing apples and oranges. It all comes down to what you're looking for in a phone company.

If you just need a single line and you want something straightforward and affordable, then Visible is the best value, by far. Assuming you live in an area with Verizon coverage, the Visible Plus plan's 5G Ultra Wideband and 50GB of premium data is a steal for $45 per month, while the unlimited hotspot and international perks are just icing on the cake. There's also a 15-day free trial that lets you try out the Verizon-owned company for free with zero hassle.

So yes, Visible offers better bang for the buck, but I wouldn't call the fight in its favor just yet. AT&T might be a better option if you're signing up for multiple lines and need strong rural coverage. It's also the only carrier in this match-up to offer HD streaming with select unlimited plans, and you'll find way better phone deals if you're looking to pick up a new device.

