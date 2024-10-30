Visible vs. AT&T: Which carrier is right for you?

Versus
By
published

The new kid takes on the old guard.

Visible logo
Visible Wireless

Keep it simple

Visible offers two straightforward unlimited plans on Verizon's vast network. There are no confusing contracts or hidden fees, and you get unlimited talk and text in Mexico and Canada.

For

  • Vast Verizon network coverage
  • Affordable
  • Taxes and fees included
  • No contracts or hidden fees
  • Simple two-plan structure

Against

  • No multi-line discounts
  • Fewer phone deals
  • Digital-only

AT&T Logo
AT&T

The big one

One of the world's largest wireless carriers, AT&T has a wide variety of data options with a ton of premium perks and smartphone deals. You can also save on your phone bill by adding multiple lines.

For

  • Big company benefits
  • Lots of plan options
  • Great phone deals and multi-line discounts
  • International perks

Against

  • It can get expensive

Are you on the fence thinking about Visible vs. AT&T? We've tried both, and while each carriers offers its advantages, the right company for you is going to depend on your individual needs as a wireless user. No matter who you are, this guide was built to help you make the right decision when you're choosing between these two very different phone companies.

First off, when you're looking for a new wireless carrier, you'll inevitably be faced with an important decision: should you go with a "Big Three" phone company or try out one of the more-affordable alternatives? MVNO carriers have become mainstream in recent years, and while Visible doesn't technically fall under that category, it remains an excellent option for folks who don't want to be stuck with AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon proper. You get to choose between two very straightforward unlimited plans, both of which come with some pretty basic perks and no contracts or hidden fees. They're also pretty cheap. On the other hand, if you don't mind paying a little more or dealing with an annual contract, AT&T offers one of the best experiences around. So which one is right for you? Let's dive in.

Visible vs. AT&T: What are Visible's plan options?

Owned and operated by Verizon, Visible takes the vast network of its parent company and delivers it to consumers in the form of two plans: Visible Basic and Visible Plus. Starting at $25 per month, the Visible Basic plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data, plus a free mobile hotspot and unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada.

The Visible Plus plan costs $45 per month and comes with everything above, plus extra perks like premium data and some added international benefits. Both plans come with zero hidden fees and you can cancel at any time. You can also save money by paying for your phone bill annually.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Visible's plans
Header Cell - Column 0 VisibleVisible Plus
Price$25/mo.$45/mo.
DataUnlimitedUnlimited (50GB of premium data)
5G accessNationwide (Verizon)Nationwide + Ultra Wideband (Verizon)
HotspotUnlimitedUnlimited (up to 10Mbps)
InternationalIncluded talk/text to Mexico and CanadaCalls to over 30 countries; texts to over 200 countries; one Global Pass each month
Additional featuresSpam protectionSpam protection; included smartwatch service; discounted internet

Google Pixel 9 Pro in hand

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Visible vs. AT&T: What are AT&T's plan options?

AT&T offers three main unlimited plans with a few extra options for single-line users on a budget. As with most of the big phone companies, the best way to save money with AT&T is to add multiple lines. For example, AT&T's most expensive plan — Unlimited Premium PL — starts at $85.99/month per line but drops down to $50.99/month when you add four lines (with AutoPay and paperless billing). You can also utilize AT&T's Unlimited Your Way to mix and match plans for each line without sacrificing those savings.

It's also worth noting that AT&T offers prepaid service for folks who want something a little simpler and more affordable. To learn more about that, check out our guide to Visible vs. AT&T Prepaid.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
AT&T's unlimited plans
Header Cell - Column 0 Unlimited Premium PLUnlimited Extra ELUnlimited Starter SL
Price$85.99/month (one line with AutoPay)$75.99/month (one line with AutoPay)$65.99/month (one line with AutoPay)
DataUnlimited high-speed dataUnlimited with 75GB of high-speed dataUnlimited, no high-speed data
5G accessAT&T networkAT&T networkAT&T network
Hotspot60GB 30GB5GB
InternationalUnlimited talk, text, and data in 20 Latin American countriesNot includedNot included
Additional featuresMulti-line discounts available; 4K UHD streaming; advanced security featuresMulti-line discounts available; advanced security featuresMulti-line discounts available; advanced security features
Swipe to scroll horizontally
AT&T's other plans
Header Cell - Column 0 Value Plus VLAT&T 4GB
Price$50.99/month (one line with AutoPay)$50/month (one line with AutoPay)
DataUnlimited, works in US, Mexico, and Canada4GB of data, works in US, Mexico, and Canada
5G accessAT&T networkNot included
HotspotNot includedNot included
InternationalTalk and text in Mexico and Canada, texts to over 200 countriesTalk and text in Mexico and Canada, texts to over 200 countries
Additional featuresMulti-line discounts available; advanced security featuresMulti-line discounts available; advanced security features

Visible vs. AT&T: Network coverage

As a "Big Three" carrier, AT&T maintains its own 5G and LTE network while Visible simply accesses its parent company's stellar coverage. Verizon delivers speedy coverage all over the United States with roaming areas should you hit a dead spot, while AT&T is well-known for its coverage in rural areas. Regardless of which carrier you choose, it's important to check Visible's coverage map and AT&T's coverage map to see how far the service extends.

AT&T's coverage map

(Image credit: AT&T)

While it's true that AT&T falls behind T-Mobile and Verizon when it comes to 5G coverage, the carrier's LTE network is more than speedy enough for most folks. If that's a concern to you, however, check the coverage map to see if your area has 5G or 5G Plus coverage. Similarly, if you're interested in trying the Visible Plus plan, be sure to check the map to ensure your area will have access to 5G Ultra Wideband.

In most cases, Visible's Basic plan won't hold a candle to the speeds provided by AT&T's Unlimited options, so consider upgrading to Visible Plus if data speeds are important to you.

Visible vs. AT&T: Deals and phone compatibility

AT&T supports all of the best Android phones around, and the carrier will often hook you up with some major discounts if you trade in a device or purchase a phone through its website. For example, you can get the new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for free when you sign up for a qualifying data plan and trade in an old device. Of course, there's a lot of fine print involved, but if you can afford to meet the eligibility requirements, AT&T is the place to be for the latest smartphones. If you'd rather bring your own device, connecting to AT&T's 5G network should be extremely simple.

Visible, on the other hand, has a much more limited selection of smartphones for sale, and you won't usually find activation deals or trade-in opportunities on the website. The Verizon-owned carrier has gotten a lot better about phone compatibility in recent years, however, so you shouldn't have any issues if you're bringing your own unlocked device. You can always look at Visible's compatibility checker if you're unsure.

Visible vs. AT&T: Which should you get? 

In many ways, looking at AT&T vs. Visible feels like comparing apples and oranges. It all comes down to what you're looking for in a phone company.

If you just need a single line and you want something straightforward and affordable, then Visible is the best value, by far. Assuming you live in an area with Verizon coverage, the Visible Plus plan's 5G Ultra Wideband and 50GB of premium data is a steal for $45 per month, while the unlimited hotspot and international perks are just icing on the cake. There's also a 15-day free trial that lets you try out the Verizon-owned company for free with zero hassle.

So yes, Visible offers better bang for the buck, but I wouldn't call the fight in its favor just yet. AT&T might be a better option if you're signing up for multiple lines and need strong rural coverage. It's also the only carrier in this match-up to offer HD streaming with select unlimited plans, and you'll find way better phone deals if you're looking to pick up a new device.

Visible logo
Visible

Powered by Verizon

Visible offers two budget-friendly plan options with mobile hotspots, international perks, and unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon's vast 5G/4G LTE network.

AT&T Logo
AT&T

Great for families

If you're looking to pick up two or more lines with your wireless carrier, AT&T offers great discounts alongside excellent coverage, HD streaming, and a ton of international perks.

Patrick Farmer
Patrick Farmer
eCommerce Editor

After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child. 