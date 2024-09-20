Sick of T-Mobile? Switch to Visible and only pay $15 per month with this deal

Now's a good time for a deal on a phone plan, and if you're a T-Mobile customer who was already thinking about switching, this might just convince you. Visible by Verizon is offering five-year, $15/month plans to T-Mobile customers who switch, and you can keep your current phone and phone number. The deal represents a discount of $10/month from the carrier's current unlimited pricing model, so it's perfect for those who don't mind leaving T-Mobile and want to score some long-term savings.

Switching from T-Mobile to Visible by Verizon: Use code BYEBYETMO and pay just $15/month for 5 years when you switch Visible is running a great deal on phone service for current T-Mobile customers who are willing to switch, with a promotion of 5 years of $15/month service. All you have to do to take advantage of the code is bring your own number and phone, head to Visible's website, and use the promo code BYEBYETMO when you checkout.

✅Recommended if: you have T-Mobile and you were already thinking about switching; you're looking for the most affordable phone service you can find; you have a smartphone and/or number that you're still planning to use.

❌Skip this deal if: you aren't a T-Mobile customer, or you aren't willing to switch from T-Mobile to a different carrier; you're looking for a deal on a phone plan that also includes a cheap smartphone.

Visible by Verizon already offers fairly cheap phone plans, but with this deal, new customers who switch from T-Mobile stand to save even more. With 5 years of service for just $15 a month, Visible is offering a line for $10 cheaper per month than a plan would normally cost.

Plus, the basic plan included in this promotion offers 4G LTE and 5G data, along with unlimited talk and text in North America. No matter which Android phone you have, this is a certifiably good deal—and one you won't want to miss if you need affordable phone service.