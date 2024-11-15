Visible's Black Friday deal is going to make me finally ditch T-Mobile — get two years of Unlimited for just $20 per month!

The Black Friday deals are officially in full swing across the world wide web, and Visible has just joined the party with an intriguing offer of its own. Join the Verizon-owned wireless carrier before December 2nd and type in the code SAVE24 during checkout and you'll be guaranteed to receive two years of coverage for as little as $20 per month for the base plan or $35 per month for Visible Plus. Only new members are eligible for the deal, but that's basically where the fine print ends.

Our favorite unlimited plan gets cheaper

Visible by Verizon: Get 24 months of Unlimited from $20 per month with code SAVE24 Sign up for Visible and use the code SAVE24 during checkout and you'll get discounted wireless for two years, no strings attached. The deal knocks $5 off the base plan every month while Visible Plus users will get $10 shaved off their phone bill every month for 24 months. That may not seem like a lot, but considering that it's a no-hassle discount on one of our favorite unlimited plans, it's certainly deserving of your attention. ✅Recommended if: your area has good Verizon coverage; you want affordable wireless that doesn't skimp on premium features. ❌Skip this deal if: you need multi-line discounts; you're happy with your current phone bill 👀Alternative deal: three months of Unlimited for $15/month at Mint Mobile

Visible Wireless, while not technically an MVNO, remains a great alternative for folks who want a simpler solution for their wireless needs. There are only two plan options, both of which come with unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon's vast 5G network, plus you get some premium perks, such as a free mobile hotspot and unlimited talk and text in Mexico and Canada.

Going with the Visible Plus plan will get you everything above alongside unlimited Ultra Wideband 5G data, 50GB of premium data from Verizon, and free smartwatch data with select wearables (a $10/month value). That plan also hooks you up with increased hotspot speeds and some additional international perks, including free calls to over 30 countries, free texts to over 200 countries worldwide, and one day of Verizon's Global Pass every month.

That's a lot of perks for only $35 per month. If you're still on the fence about Visible, it's also worth noting that the carrier offers a 15-day free trial that lets you explore the service at no additional cost, just don't forget that the Black Friday deal expires on December 2nd.

