How to sign up for Visible, plus prices and plans

There are loads of alternative wireless carriers to choose from nowadays, but Visible reigns as one of the best, thanks to their versatile plans, contract-free setup, and unlimited coverage thanks to Verizon's massive 5G and LTE network. That being said, Visible recently changed things up, ditching their popular Party Pay deal, dropping the price of their regular plan to $30 per month (opens in new tab), and adding a second premium plan called Visible Plus ($45 per month). Both tiers share many of the same perks, such as unlimited talk and text, a mobile hotspot, and 5G Nationwide and 4G LTE coverage, but there are a few differences between the two plans. For example, the Visible Plus plan offers 5G Ultra Wideband, and international calling to over 30 countries worldwide.

As we noted in our Visible review, data speeds on both plans are good enough to handle everything from browsing to streaming, and coverage on Verizon was solid. Visible also works with many of the best Android phones including the Galaxy S22 series and Pixel 7 series. Buy these phones through Visible itself and you might even get a bonus, such as a free virtual gift card. If you like the sound of that and want to get signed up for Visible ASAP, here's a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

How to sign up for Visible

One of the big draws to Visible is that everything for the carrier is handled through its app. This includes paying for your bill, buying a new phone, and even signing up for the service for the first time. To get started, you'll need to first download the Visible app from the Play Store.

When you open up the Visible app, you'll have options for signing up with a new device or getting just the service and bringing over your own phone. I'm using the latter of those two options for this example, but the process is mostly the same either way.

1. Open the Visible app

2. Tap the blue Get Started button.

3. Check if my phone works to bring your own device. If you choose to buy a new phone from Visible, resume at step 5.

4. Enter your IMEI to see if your Android will work.

(Image credit: Android Central)

5. Review your bag and continue.

6. Create your Visible Account.

7. Enter your shipping information.

(Image credit: Android Central)

8. Enter your current account information to keep your phone number.

9. Choose between the Visible Basic and Visible Plus plan.

9. Follow the prompts to Set payment method.

Once your complete this, you'll order a SIM card to activate your Visible service. Once this arrives, you can activate it in the Visible app.

If you get stuck or lost, you can chat with support by tapping the question mark icon in the top right of the app.

What about eSIM activation?

If your phone supports eSIM and is on Visible's list of compatible phones, you can go straight to activating your service after you get signed up. This will load the SIM to your phone rather than shipping a physical SIM to your address. Currently, eSIM activation is available on iPhones starting with the XS and XR as well as a handful of Android phones.

These Android phones support eSIM on Visible.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G / S22 + 5G

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Pro