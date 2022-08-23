How to transfer/port number from another carrier to Visible

Porting your phone number to a new carrier is an easy process, and can take as little as a few minutes. If you're looking to sign up with Visible, you'll be given the option to bring your number over during the setup process. Some carriers even have perks for those porting their numbers in. Visible, for example, offers virtual gift cards to new customers that port their numbers.

How to transfer your phone number to Visible

Most people changing carriers want to keep their phone numbers and carriers have made it simple to do so. Even if you're moving to an area with a different area code, you can hang onto your number, though you'll need access to your old account. If you're moving off of your family plan, you may need to get some confirmation information from the account owner, such as the account PIN.

It's also vital that you don't cancel your old service before you activate your new account. Once a number has been released, it can be nearly impossible to get it back.

1. Get your current account information. You'll need your account number, account PIN, and billing zip code. You may need to call your current carrier for this information.

2. Your number needs to be active. Don't cancel your current service until you finish setting up Visible.

3. You need a SIM card from Visible if you are bringing your own phone. You can also use eSIM if you have a compatible Android or iOS device. Start by signing up on Visible's site (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Samuel Contreras)

4. Once you have your SIM or if you're using eSIM, you can finish setup and activation easily in the Visible app. Be sure to download it while you still have data or access to Wi-Fi.

5. Follow the steps in the app to set up your account.

6. After you confirm your phone will work on the service, Visible will ask if you want to transfer your number.

7. Follow the instructions to complete the transfer. You'll need the information you gathered earlier.

8. Try to have a little patience. The process can take anywhere from a few minutes to hours to complete, depending on the provider you're coming from.

Once your number's finished transferring, you're good to go on your new service. If anything unexpected happened and you need some more help, contact Visible by sending a text to 99370, tweeting @VisibleCare, or selecting Help in the Visible app.

For the smoothest possible transition to Visible, you'll want to make sure you have a phone that's compatible with Verizon's network. While most of the best Android phones will work with Visible, getting one with C-band 5G support like the Galaxy S22 will give you the best access to faster 5G, as Verizon continues to expand coverage. Even with an LTE coverage, as we saw in our Visible review, speeds should still be sufficient for most everyday usage.

(opens in new tab) Visible From $25/mo. at Visible (opens in new tab) Unlimited data on Verizon LTE and 5G Visible has gained a lot of traction for smartphone users by offering a simple unlimited plan for a low price. It also has solid coverage thanks to using Verizon's LTE and 5G network.