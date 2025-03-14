Visible and Mint Mobile are both carving $400 OFF the Google Pixel 9 — but which carrier deal is best?

The reveal of the Google Pixel 9a appears to be just days away (if you believe the latest rumors), but retailers are already prepping for the occasion by dropping some of the best Pixel 9 deals this side of Black Friday.

Two of our favorite wireless carriers, Mint Mobile and Visible, are dropping 50% off the popular flagship when you bundle your purchase with one year of wireless, but which deal is best? Well, the answer isn't exactly simple, so let's break it down.

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $399 and $180 off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile Buy the Google Pixel 9 from Mint Mobile alongside one year of the Unlimited plan and you'll get 50% off the phone AND the wireless. That means you're paying only $579 for a great new phone and 12 months of T-Mobile-powered wireless. ✅Recommended if: you live in an area with great T-Mobile coverage; you're shopping on a budget; you don't need international coverage or any special perks. ❌Skip this deal if: you're a heavy data user; you need a carrier that provides international coverage.

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $399 with code SWEETDEAL and one year of Visible Plus at Visible Buy the Google Pixel 9 and join Visible with one year of the Visible Plus plan and you'll get 50% off the phone when you use the code SWEETDEAL at checkout. Priced at $395 for one year, the Visible Plus plan is a bit more expensive than Mint Mobile's offer, but you get premium perks like 5G Ultra Wideband from Verizon, unlimited talk and text to dozens of countries worldwide, and 720p HD streaming. There's a reason we called Visible Plus the best unlimited data plan in the biz. ✅Recommended if: you need a premium wireless experience at an MVNO price; you need lots of data and international perks. ❌Skip this deal if: you're shopping on a budget and you just need an effective, no-frills wireless solution.

Visible vs. Mint Mobile: which Pixel 9 deal is better?

I'll start by saying that both of these deals are pretty remarkable. Mint Mobile's offers are noteworthy due to the sheer amount of cash you can save by paying for a year of the Unlimited plan in advance.

You're looking at one of the best Android phones on the market AND 12 months of wireless for significantly less than it would cost to buy the phone unlocked from Best Buy or Amazon. Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan is no slouch either: for what amounts to $15 per month, you're getting unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's vast network, plus a mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi calling, and free calls to Mexico and Canada.

That being said, if you don't mind paying a little more for a premium wireless experience, Visible might be the better option here. Priced at $395 for a year (about $33 per month) the Visible Plus plan gives you unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon's legendary 5G Ultra Wideband network, plus HD streaming, 50GB of premium data every month, and a bounty of international benefits that you'd usually expect to get from a Big Three carrier. Just be sure to use that code SWEETDEAL during checkout if you want the 50% discount on the Google Pixel 9.

Needless to say, if you simply can't choose between the two carriers, check out our Visible vs. Mint Mobile guide for a more comprehensive look.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Looking at pure dollars and cents, buying the Google Pixel 9 and one year of wireless from Visible will set you back $794, while Mint Mobile's identical bundle will cost around $579, making Mint the more cost-effective choice. Is it worth it to pay that extra $215 to get 5G Ultra Wideband, international benefits, and more? It's totally up to you, but I'd argue that you're getting a great deal either way.

On a final and perhaps less-important note, it might be worth mentioning that Visible still has the Google Pixel 9 in its Obsidian, Wintergreen, and Peony color variants, while Mint Mobile only has Obsidian in stock. No matter which carrier deal you choose, you'll be getting an excellent AI-boosted smartphone with a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, outstanding camera tech, and seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed.