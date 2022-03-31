The best Verizon phone deals and plans: March 2022

Believe it or not, great Verizon phone deals crop up all the time, so we've gathered all of the best promotions and put them into a guide to make things easier. Maybe you need to add a new line or switch from a different provider, or maybe you just want to get rid of that clunky old phone. No matter the reason, you can rest easy knowing that there's probably a Verizon deal for you.

Many of these deals include cash in the form of promo credits spread out over 24 or 36 months. Just meet the purchase requirements and Verizon might cover the entire cost of your phone so all you need to worry about is paying for your line. Other deals may include a $1,000 prepaid gift card or a free subscription to streaming services like Disney Plus.

These promotions aren't just for outdated devices either: we're talking about deals on top-of-the-line Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22, the S22 Ultra, and the Google Pixel 6 Pro. You can even get massive savings on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 if you want to see what all the fuss is about. Keep in mind that Verizon typically offers the most significant deals to people who trade in their old devices, add a line, or switch from a competing wireless provider. So if you fall into one or more of those categories, there's probably a great deal just waiting.

Verizon is one of the largest and most popular wireless providers around, and with their nationwide 5G network (included in all monthly plans), it shouldn't be too difficult to track down the best Verizon plan for you — so you can spend more time selecting your dream phone.

With that said, let's head straight into the best Verizon deals of the month, starting with a few promotions and BOGOs that could get you a free phone if you play your cards right.

Free phones and BOGOs

Google Pixel 6: $699.99 FREE with new line and Unlimited plan, plus up to $1,000 when you switch We rated the Google Pixel 6 as one of the best Android phones that you can buy today, and now Verizon is giving them away for free if you add a new line with one of its Unlimited plans. Keep in mind that this deal only applies to the 128GB version, although you can still save $699.99 if you opt for the 256GB (which retails for $799.99).

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $699.99 FREE with eligible trade-in If you're trying to ditch an old phone, this Verizon deal may be perfect for you. The wireless carrier is currently offering up to $700 in promo credits over 36 months if you send in your old device and sign up for an Unlimited plan. That covers the entire cost of an S21 FE, a mid-tier phone with great battery life and a 6.4-inch, highly responsive 120Hz screen. In addition to the promo credits, Verizon is also offering up to $1,000 if you're switching over from another carrier (a little bonus to cover those pesky termination fees).

Samsung Galaxy S22: BOGO or FREE with eligible trade-in This Verizon deal gives you $800 in promo credits if you pay for a Samsung Galaxy S22. $800 is enough to cover the full cost of a second S22 or you can use that money to seriously discount an S22 Plus or S22 Ultra. Just make sure you sign up for an Unlimited plan and add a line with an additional Unlimited plan. You could also get a free S22 if you trade in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy A02s: $149.99 FREE with a new line and any Unlimited plan If you're trying to save some money, this Verizon deal gives you an A02s for completely free when you sign up for a new line with any Unlimited plan. The A02s is a budget option that doesn't skimp on premium features, such as expandable storage, 5,000MAh battery, and a generous 6.5-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: $999.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and data plan If you'd rather try something a bit more cutting-edge, you could still save up to $1,000 and get a Galaxy Z Flip3 for free if you send Verizon your old device. The exact amount of promo credits depends on the Unlimited plan you choose, so read the fine print carefully. The Galaxy Z Flip3 is currently on backorder until April 22nd, so take that into consideration as well.

Verizon deals of the month

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Save up to $1,000 with eligible trade-in Similar to deals described above, Verizon is offering up to $1,000 in promo credits if you trade in your old device and sign up for an Unlimited plan when you purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3. That drops the price down to $799.99 for the 256GB version. Not too shabby for a device that we called the "best foldable phone ever made" in our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review. And don't forget that Verizon is also offering up to $1,000 if you switch over from a competing carrier.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Buy one, get another $800 off with an eligible data plan Although it's not quite BOGO, this Verizon deal is pretty darn close. Buy Samsung's newest flagship phone alongside any Unlimited plan and Verizon will give you $800 in monthly credits to spend on a second device when you add a new line. This cuts the price of the second Ultra down to about $11/month for 36 months.

Apple iPhone 13 mini: $5/month when you add a line If you're an Apple fan, why not try out an iPhone 13 mini for just five bucks a month? Add a new line with an Unlimited plan and Verizon will hook you up with a compact iPhone that features a beautiful OLED display and a 12MP camera for about as much as a cup of coffee. No trade-in necessary, and $5 a month means total savings of $519.99 (plus it comes in a sweet green color).

Bring your own device when switching to Verizon and get a $500 gift card Just because you're leaving your old wireless carrier doesn't necessarily mean you have to ditch your old phone. Bring a compatible device with you when you switch and Verizon will give you a $500 gift card that you can spend almost anywhere online.

Six FREE months of the Disney Plus Bundle with select Unlimited plans Nowadays, many wireless carriers are teaming up with popular streaming services to offer enticing deals for their customers, and Verizon is no exception. Sign up for a new line with the Unlimited Play More or Get More plan and Verizon will give you six months of the Disney Bundle for free, which includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. The cash savings here aren't enormous (it's a value of around $84), but it's pretty convenient if you need a new line anyway.

Even considering all of these deals, you might not be sold on Verizon. It's important to have all of the information when you switch carriers, so why not take a look at our list of the best cell phone plans so you can make sure you find one that's right for you.