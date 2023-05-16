Verizon myPlan: everything you need to know

This Thursday, May 18th, Verizon is launching myPlan, a mix-and-match style wireless program that lets users customize the perks included with their phone plans and save a little money in the process. Set-up is easy and the perks are adjustable on a month-to-month basis, which gives you complete control over nearly every aspect of your wireless service.

But how does it work, and is it right for you? This guide will break down everything you need to know and answer all of your most burning questions, so you can spend less time Googling and more time basking in the glory of wireless freedom.

What is Verizon myPlan?

MyPlan is a new wireless program from Verizon that lets you customize your wireless plan so you only get the perks you need, instead of a bunch of extra features that you don't want to pay for.

It works by letting you choose between two affordable unlimited plans, Welcome Unlimited (starting at $65/month for one line) and Unlimited Plus ($80/month for one line). As usual for Verizon, these monthly costs go down as you add more lines.

The two data plans are pretty stripped-down, offering little more than powerful 5G access and 30GB of hotspot data (with Unlimited Plus). You also have the option to start with any of the best Verizon plans and customize it to your liking. Once you've selected your data plan, you'll get to explore a list of available perks and add the ones you want. These are $10/month per perk, and range from streaming subscriptions to cloud storage and international features.

The best part is that you can change your add-ons every month. For example, if you're traveling internationally one month, you can pop into the My Verizon app and add the TravelPass add-on for $10. Once you're home, simply go back into the app and remove it from your plan.

This is the full list of add-ons available with myPlan so far:

Disney Bundle: Includes Disney Plus (no ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN Plus (with ads)

Includes Disney Plus (no ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN Plus (with ads) 100GB Mobile Hotspot

Apple One: Includes Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and iCloud Plus

Includes Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and iCloud Plus Walmart Plus Membership

Apple Music Family

Smartwatch Data and Safety

+play Monthly Credit

3 days of TravelPass

2TB of Cloud Storage

(Image credit: Verizon)

Is Verizon myPlan right for you?

Although we wouldn't say that it's the best solution for all wireless users, myPlan offers the kind of freedom and flexibility that's generally only found with the best MVNO carriers, and that's a big deal. Right now, the wireless market is crowded with excellent prepaid carriers and affordable data options, and the Big Three carriers (Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) seem to be feeling the pressure. The fact that the world's largest wireless carrier is offering this kind of customization spells good news for consumers and the future of wireless.

So is myPlan worth it? If you only use your phone for simple talk, text, and a little bit of data every month, you're probably better off using an affordable prepaid carrier like Mint Mobile. If, on the other hand, you're already a Verizon customer or you like a bunch of perks with your wireless service, there's no reason not to try Verizon myPlan once it officially goes live on May 18th.

