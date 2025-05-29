What you need to know

T-Mobile has launched two brand-new plans with a free Starlink access through the end of the year. But the real headline is that it's locking in your rates for talk, text, and data for a full five years.

The new plans, namely Experience More ($85/month) and Experience Beyond ($100), are stepping in to replace the old Go5G Next and Go5G Plus. As for the regular Go5G plan, it's also getting the boot.

Business users are getting some extra love too with the new Experience More for Business and Experience Beyond for Business plans. The big perk is free access to Secure Wi-Fi, which is a smart VPN that kicks in automatically whenever you’re on sketchy public networks.

Travel and data perks

T-Mobile's Experience More plan also packs unlimited talk, text, and data, along with free Netflix plan (standard tier) and Apple TV Plus thrown in. The carrier has upped the ante with 60GB hotspot data (that's 10GB more than before). When traveling, you'll get 15GB high-speed in Canada/Mexico and 5GB in over 215 countries.

One cool new thing with the Experience More plan is that it's adding satellite coverage, something the old Go5G Next didn’t have. This starts in July and stays free through the end of 2025. After that, if you want to keep the satellite service, it’ll run you $15 a month.

On the other hand, the premium Experience Beyond plan keeps satellite coverage free, with no end date in sight. You're also scoring a massive 250GB of hotspot data. It keeps the same Netflix and Apple TV Plus perks as Experience More, plus throws in Hulu with Ads as an extra bonus.

Business boost

In a big win for business users, the Experience Beyond for Business plan cranks hotspot data up to 300GB. It’s built to keep remote teams and on-the-go offices connected without breaking a sweat.

Both plans throw in phone upgrade options—Experience More lets you switch it up every couple of years, while Experience Beyond lets you refresh your phone once a year.

The cool part is you get free T-Satellite with Starlink until the end of 2025. It hooks your phone up directly to satellites, so you can text even where there’s no cell signal at all.

T-Mobile says you just need a clear patch of sky to use the new T-Satellite with Starlink. It's rolling it out fully in July 2025.