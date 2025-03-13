How to get a FREE Meta Quest 3S with this Verizon internet deal — yes, it's real

I don't spend a lot of time researching deals on home internet, but throw in a free Meta Quest 3S headset and I'm all ears. For a limited time, you can join Verizon Home Internet on the 5G Home Plus plan and choose between a free 43-inch Samsung TV or a Meta Quest 3S, no strings attached. The gifts may seem a bit random, but knowing how rare Meta Quest deals are, I'm not about to start complaining.

Starting at $55 per month, Verizon's 5G Home Plus plan comes with ultra-fast internet speeds and Ultra HD 4K streaming, a free Wi-Fi extender for "whole-home" coverage, and a three-year price guarantee. If you're already using one of Verizon's wireless plans, you'll also get a free perk credit added to your account. This monthly credit can be used on perks like a Netflix and Max (with ads) subscription, the Disney Bundle, and more.

Get a free Quest 3S (or a smart TV) with this Verizon Home Internet plan

Sign up for the 5G Home Plus plan and get a FREE Meta Quest 3S or Samsung TV at Verizon Ready for a new internet provider? Join Verizon Home Internet with the 5G Home Plus plan and you'll get to choose between a free Meta Quest 3S headset or a 43-inch Samsung TV, values of $299.99 and $329.99, respectively. Deals on the best VR headsets are quite uncommon, so unless you really need a TV, I'd recommend opting for the Quest.

This isn't the first time that Verizon has offered free gifts for home internet customers, but it's the first time that I've seen a Meta Quest included in the promo. If you're unfamiliar, the Quest 3S is essentially Meta's attempt at bringing VR entertainment into the mainstream. The console boasts most of the same hardware and processing power found in the more-expensive Quest 3, plus you'll get mixed-reality passthrough, 8GB of RAM, and access to the full library of Meta games and apps.

The downside is that you'll have to deal with a last-gen lens and a narrower field of view than the Quest 3, but if you're new to VR, it's unlikely that you'll even notice. It's also worth mentioning that the upcoming spring sales might come with some Meta Quest discounts, but if you're looking for a new internet provider AND you want to get into VR gaming, this is an awesome opportunity.