How to get a FREE Meta Quest 3S with this Verizon internet deal — yes, it's real

Deals
By published

Say hello to the weirdest deal of the day.

A Meta Quest 3S and its controllers with the retail box
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

I don't spend a lot of time researching deals on home internet, but throw in a free Meta Quest 3S headset and I'm all ears. For a limited time, you can join Verizon Home Internet on the 5G Home Plus plan and choose between a free 43-inch Samsung TV or a Meta Quest 3S, no strings attached. The gifts may seem a bit random, but knowing how rare Meta Quest deals are, I'm not about to start complaining.

Starting at $55 per month, Verizon's 5G Home Plus plan comes with ultra-fast internet speeds and Ultra HD 4K streaming, a free Wi-Fi extender for "whole-home" coverage, and a three-year price guarantee. If you're already using one of Verizon's wireless plans, you'll also get a free perk credit added to your account. This monthly credit can be used on perks like a Netflix and Max (with ads) subscription, the Disney Bundle, and more. 

Get a free Quest 3S (or a smart TV) with this Verizon Home Internet plan

Sign up for the 5G Home Plus plan and get a FREE Meta Quest 3S or Samsung TV at Verizon

Sign up for the 5G Home Plus plan and get a FREE Meta Quest 3S or Samsung TV at Verizon

Ready for a new internet provider? Join Verizon Home Internet with the 5G Home Plus plan and you'll get to choose between a free Meta Quest 3S headset or a 43-inch Samsung TV, values of $299.99 and $329.99, respectively. Deals on the best VR headsets are quite uncommon, so unless you really need a TV, I'd recommend opting for the Quest.

View Deal

This isn't the first time that Verizon has offered free gifts for home internet customers, but it's the first time that I've seen a Meta Quest included in the promo. If you're unfamiliar, the Quest 3S is essentially Meta's attempt at bringing VR entertainment into the mainstream. The console boasts most of the same hardware and processing power found in the more-expensive Quest 3, plus you'll get mixed-reality passthrough, 8GB of RAM, and access to the full library of Meta games and apps

The downside is that you'll have to deal with a last-gen lens and a narrower field of view than the Quest 3, but if you're new to VR, it's unlikely that you'll even notice. It's also worth mentioning that the upcoming spring sales might come with some Meta Quest discounts, but if you're looking for a new internet provider AND you want to get into VR gaming, this is an awesome opportunity. 

Patrick Farmer
Patrick Farmer
eCommerce Editor

After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about verizon wireless
Verizon store sign

This Verizon Home Internet deal gets you a FREE Nintendo Switch (or a Home Depot gift card)
verizon store front

Verizon announces new human-assisted GenAI Tools for better customer experience
Google detailed huge updates for the Gemini app for all users.

Google prepares huge Gemini app updates for 'personalization' with more to try out
See more latest
Most Popular
Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL beside Pixel 8 Pro
This Mint Mobile sale is slashing up to 50% off Android phones, but you're running out of time
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar sitting on a desk in the dark
Amazon is launching 33% OFF this solar-powered Garmin watch with nearly unlimited battery life
Looking closely at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic&#039;s rotating bezel
Best Buy launches $160 OFF the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for a limited time
Goldeneye on Acer Chromebook 516 GE 16x9
Our favorite gaming Chromebook just scored $230 OFF at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
The affordable Galaxy A16 5G just dropped, and yet it's already 17% OFF at Amazon
Angled view of all four Galaxy S25 Ultra colors with S Pens unsheathed
New Verizon deal drops the Galaxy S25 Ultra to the price of a cup of coffee every month — no trade-in required!
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover screen
You can grab the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for as low as $399.99 from Samsung, this week only — here's how
The Pixel 9
Pro tip - skip the new iPhone and score 25% OFF the Google Pixel 9 at Best Buy, no strings attached!
Galaxy Z Fold 6 against colorful background
I just found a sneaky way to get $600 OFF the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 — no trade-in required
Comparing the sizes and shapes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung kicks off HUGE Spring Sale — here are all the Android deals that you should consider