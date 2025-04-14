The Pixel 9a literally just came out but you can already get it for FREE with this Verizon deal — no trade-in required!

The Google Pixel 9a has finally arrived, and there is already no shortage of offers that make the affordable phone even cheaper, or as is the case with this Verizon deal, even free. It works like this: buy the phone and add a line with the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plan and you'll get $499.99 in promo credits over 36 months. You'll still have to pay the $35 activation fee, but the deal otherwise covers the full price of the Google Pixel 9a, no trade-in required.

Google Pixel 9a 128GB: $499.99 FREE with eligible unlimited plan at Verizon Head to Verizon and add a line with the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plan and the carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits to make the new Google Pixel 9a completely free. Even without this deal, the phone costs $300 less than the base model Pixel 9, plus you're getting great battery life, the latest AI features, and years of guaranteed software support.

After being delayed for a few weeks because of a "component quality issue", the Google Pixel 9a was finally released on April 10th with considerably less fanfare than you'd expect from a mainstream device launch. Still, the rollout may have been disappointing, but the device itself is not, coming complete with an outstanding 5,100mAh battery (larger than the regular Pixel 9), Tensor G4 chipset, and vivid 6.3-inch pOLED display. Pair those specs with all the latest Gemini AI features and seven years of software updates and you're looking at a cheap Android phone that punches well above its weight.

Unlike some Verizon deals, this offer is compelling because it doesn't require a trade-in, nor does it force you to sign up for the most expensive data plans to receive the savings. Unlimited Welcome, for instance, is one of Verizon's most affordable options, giving users unlimited talk, text, and data on the carrier's vast 5G network. The plan starts at $65 per month for a single line, but you can drop the price considerably when you add multiple lines (as low as $30 per month for four lines).

Sure, if you're looking for a trade-in deal or prefer to buy phones unlocked, by all means look elsewhere. But if you're ready to update your wireless service and you're in the market for a new Pixel device, this is one of the best Android deals on the web today.