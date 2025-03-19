What you need to know

Verizon says its U.S. customers will be the first to receive satellite-based text messaging for "select" Android phones.

The post says only the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 series phones are involved as Verizon begins to roll out the upgrades.

Verizon joined AT&T recently to develop a way for people to call one another via satellite-based video calls using AST SpaceMobile.

Verizon announces a major update for its customers and a select group of smartphones today (Mar. 19).

The cellular service announced it is bringing satellite texting to any device via "select" Android phones in a press release. According to Verizon, its U.S.-based customers will be the first in the nation to receive such support. The company states users can "send text messages to any other customer device via satellite when outside the reach of terrestrial cellular networks."

There is some restriction here as Verizon states this satellite capability won't hit every Android phone. Users with a Samsung Galaxy S25 or Google Pixel 9 series phone can leverage its newly expanded satellite texting.

Verizon is starting to hammer away at these upgrades today (Mar. 19); however, it will likely take two weeks before it's completely stable and ready.

Verizon's EVP & president, Global Network and Technology, Joe Russo, said in a statement, "This expansion of satellite texting capabilities is a testament to our commitment to ensure customers stay connected wherever they are."

(Image credit: Andrew Martonik / Android Central)

Curiously, it's unclear whether or not this satellite texting capability includes the recent Google Pixel 9a. There is no information from Verizon nor Google on this matter. Android Central has reached out to Google about this matter and will update this article when we hear back.

The Pixel 9a launched today (Mar. 19) with a fresh new look that forgoes that thick camera bump we've become accustomed to. The phone features a battery life of up to 30 hours and rapid charging support. For $499, the Pixel 9a contains Google's latest AI features like Gemini Live, Best Take, Add Me, and more.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In other news, Google mentioned briefly about the Pixel 9 series joining Verizon's satellite messaging services during its March feature drop. It seems things are finally in a spot where both sides can move forward and begin bringing it to consumers. Additionally, Verizon highlights its work to expand and improve the usefulness of satellite communications — such as its usage for satellite-based video calls.

In late February, Verizon joined AT&T in testing the first satellite-to-phone video calls using the BlueBird satellite from AST SpaceMobile. Verizon announced the test saw it placing its first-ever satellite call through this method. AST SpaceMobile said it was rolling out an on-demand direct-to-device service in the U.S. This is said to leverage Verizon and AT&T's 850MHz spectrum due to its close relation with smartphones.

There appears to be some optimism regarding satellite-based video calls; however, more testing is still required before civilians can partake.