The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is a speedy phone with a Snapdragon 888 and fully supports Verizon's 5G network. The gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display measures 6.8 inches and is a great companion to one of the best cameras you can get at this price. A 4,000mAh battery gives you all-day battery life, and since this is one of Samsung's leading flagship phones, you can be sure you'll get prompt security updates.

Faster wireless with 5G has made it to cheap phones, and with the network's footprint rapidly increasing, it really is time to make sure your phone supports the new tech. The Galaxy A42 5G comes with a Snapdragon 750G with 4GB of RAM and a huge 5,000mAh battery. Samsung has included one of its beautiful AMOLED displays and a 48MP main camera for a solid budget camera experience.

The Moto G Stylus is a solid budget phone that makes control easier for those who want an alternative input option. The included stylus isn't smart and doesn't offer any significant benefits beyond a finer point, but it is attached to a solid budget phone. The 6.4-inch display is driven by a Snapdragon 665 CPU and powered by a large 4,000mAh battery.

The S20 FE is one of the best values in the high-end space, offering a flagship-tier Snapdragon 865 processor and a large, 120Hz flat display. You get Samsung's One UI 3.1 software overlay on top of Android 11, and the S20 FE is available in a wide range of eye-catching colors. It's already a great value at its usual price, but the S20 FE is an unbeatable deal thanks to current Verizon promotions.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro takes the screen size up to 6.71 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate and adds a 50MP telephoto camera bringing the total to three with the 50MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide option. It also gets a bump in RAM with 12GB, allowing you to better use the extra screen size. This phone supports Verizon's 5G network, including Ultra Wideband with C-band.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 from Samsung is a cool phone with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that can fold in half to fit in your pocket comfortably. Even with its compact folded size, it's still powerful with a Snapdragon 888, 8GB of RAM, and dual outside cameras. This phone is even IPX8 rated for water resistance, meaning you don't need to worry if you get caught in the rain. Top specs and beautiful design make the Z Flip 3 a fantastic foldable flagship.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is Samsung's ultimate mobile experience, cramming powerful specs and a 6.8-inch 120Hz display into a modern design. It also has an enormously capable camera system with a 108MP primary sensor and up to 100X zoom, plus 8K video capture. You get a massive 5000mAh battery and 5G support, and the S21 Ultra even supports the S Pen stylus.

The Google Pixel 6 punches above its weight class with the powerful Tensor CPU package delivering smooth performance on the 6.4-inch OLED display. It comes with two cameras on the back with a 50MP primary shooter and an ultra-wide 12MP backup. This phone also supports Verizon 5G with Ultra Wideband support, including the upcoming C-band network.

Big Red may charge an arm and a leg for its service, but the best Android phones on its network don't all have to be unattainably expensive. So whether you're after the top-of-the-line Pixel 6 Pro or you'd rather save some money and pick up something like the Galaxy A42 5G , there are plenty of great options for one of the nation's top-rated carriers. Here are our top picks for the best Verizon phones on the market right now.

