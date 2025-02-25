Verizon and AT&T test first satellite-based video calls, and it's not Starlink

What you need to know

AT&T and Verizon completed their first satellite-to-phone video calls using AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird satellites.

Verizon made its first satellite call, while AT&T tested a setup designed for future commercial networks.

AST SpaceMobile is using AT&T and Verizon’s 850MHz spectrum to deliver on-demand satellite service, ensuring compatibility with standard smartphones.

AT&T and Verizon have pulled off their first satellite-to-phone video call using AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird satellites, which are orbiting low Earth to help bring stronger connectivity straight to regular cell phones.

Verizon announced in a press release that it has made its first-ever video call over satellite, while AT&T pulled off a similar feat using satellite tech that’s set to roll out commercially.

AT&T and Verizon have teamed up with satellite providers—especially AST SpaceMobile—to push their networks further. AST SpaceMobile is building a space-based cellular broadband network to keep phones connected even in dead zones where traditional coverage falls short.

These trials proved that satellite and ground networks can work seamlessly together. A live video call between two phones—one connected via satellite and the other through AT&T’s and Verizon’s regular cell networks—marks a big step toward blending space tech with everyday connectivity.

AST SpaceMobile is rolling out an on-demand direct-to-device service in the U.S., tapping into Verizon and AT&T’s 850MHz spectrum. They chose this frequency because it’s perfect for connecting standard smartphones.

For these tests, both AT&T and Verizon tapped into AST SpaceMobile’s fleet of five BlueBird satellites, which were launched into orbit back in September last year.

Before these latest trials, AT&T teamed up with AST SpaceMobile for a similar video call test in 2023, with Rakuten Group also in the mix.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AT&T’ is optimistic about launching commercial services soon, powered by AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird satellites.

In the U.S., wireless carriers are racing to dominate the satellite communication space. For instance, T-Mobile’s partnership with Starlink has been making waves, recently reaching the beta testing stage for subscribers.

Thanks to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granting Special Temporary Authority (STA) last month for satellite broadband testing in the country, the companies are now moving forward with adding video call capabilities for regular smartphones.