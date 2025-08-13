What you need to know

An X tipster claims to have spotted the Galaxy S26 Edge in an important listing with Qualcomm's upcoming flagship chip.

The device reportedly scored 3,393 in its single-core test and 11,515 in its multi-core test with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, though speculation claims its performance could be even better during launch.

The alleged S26 Edge listing also featured Android 16 and 12GB of RAM.

Rumors have said Samsung might drop the Plus model next year, creating a series with the S26, S26 Edge, and S26 Ultra.

Although it's quite early, rumors claim to have spotted Samsung's next Edge model in an important database listing.

A post by SamMobile highlights the apparent appearance of the Galaxy S26 Edge in a Geekbench listing, spotted by X tipster Abhishek Yadav. The tipster's social media post states the device went through its performance test using Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC. The listing states the phone scored 3,393 in its single-core test and 11,515 in its multi-core test.

However, these numbers are suspected to be a bit higher once the device comes out, if this model at Geekbench is indeed the S26 Edge. The publication noticed that the phone was given the test with a 4GHz CPU, which is .74GHz under what was listed for the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. Chip data states it supposedly sports two cores at 4.74GHz and six cores at 3.63GHz.

Other, smaller specifications state the device was tested with its Android 16 OS and 12GB of RAM with the Adreno 840 GPU.

An Edge over the Plus

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

What's unclear is if we're seeing the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 "For Galaxy" that was rumored in June or not. A South Korean publication alleged two months ago that Samsung was interested in creating a true For Galaxy Elite 2 for its S26 series based on a 2nm process. This would be special for the models as a 3nm node version would be made by TSMC for everyone else.

These rumors were reportedly still lingering as Samsung's head of foundry, Han Jin-man, was supposedly still awaiting a green light to move forward with these ambitions. Samsung's had a 2nm process chip in its headspace for a while now, so maybe this will happen.

It's also worth mentioning that major rumors claim Samsung is kicking out its Plus model for the Edge. This would mean consumers would see a Galaxy S26, S26 Edge, and S26 Ultra next year. It's an interesting rumor, considering the Plus model, in 2024, saw a popularity boost, selling about 7.4 million units, a ~54% boost over its predecessor in 2023. Additional rumors allege the S26 Edge could be even thinner with new battery tech.