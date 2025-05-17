The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge just dropped, and recent rumors suggest that it could replace the Plus in Samsung's upcoming flagship lineup. According to a report by The Elec, Samsung is reportedly considering adding the S26 Edge to its next flagship series, potentially launching it in place of the Galaxy S26 Plus.

This aligns with the report's claim that Samsung has seen lower sales figures for its Plus models over the past few years. This trend could continue even with the Galaxy S25 series, as Samsung is projected to ship only 6.7 million units of the Plus model.

It is important to note that the Galaxy S24 Plus also sold approximately 6.77 million units in its initial 11 months post-launch, a similar number to what they estimate for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. However, by the end of 2024, the Plus model's sales shot up by 54% compared to its predecessor, selling about 7.4 million units.

Despite this late and consistent rise in sales for the Plus variant, the device's performance has been lower when compared to the standard and Ultra models, which sold 13.6 million and 17.4 million units, respectively.

Trading 'Plus' for 'Edge'

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia / Android Central)

It's just speculation for now, so we should take it with a grain of salt. However, if it turns out to be true, Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, feels that swapping out the Plus variant could actually play in Samsung's favor.

"The Edge variant could potentially serve as an alternative to the Plus, but this also opens the door for Samsung to nudge a Plus consumer to buy up the stack and spend on an Ultra instead," he tells me.

That said, the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge arrives with one major drawback — the company seems to have traded in battery life (3,900 mAh) for sleekness. That is something not many users will be happy about.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

From a consumer's perspective, a key factor when purchasing a phone is its battery life, minimizing the need to reach for your charger. A recent report by Payless Power indicates that a significant majority, 59%, of Americans believe Android phones offer superior battery performance compared to iPhones, and 22% of consumers would even switch brands to obtain better battery life.

Considering the above, it seems unlikely that individuals would exchange a premium device featuring a substantial 4,900 mAh battery for one that seemingly compromises on battery capacity. Even though Samsung claims that the Galaxy S25 Edge can last an entire day with normal usage, that's just subjective to individual usage patterns.

According to 9to5Google, early reactions to the Galaxy S25 Edge have been largely focused on "questioning why the device exists, especially considering its very tiny battery compared to other flagships in Samsung’s lineup."

Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Galaxy S25 Plus

Historically, the Galaxy S-series Plus caters to people who prefer a larger display, with a focus on performance and battery life, as opposed to how light or sleek the phone is. These consumers are also less concerned with spending the exorbitant amounts that come with buying an Ultra with all its extra features.

In contrast, with the Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung aimed to innovate in design, trying to beat Apple to the punch by creating a slimmer and lighter phone that delivers the same performance as a flagship device.

While the Galaxy S25 Edge may not have all the specs of the Plus variant, the two carry some similarities. Both have a premium build, the same high-res AMOLED 6.7-inch display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, both devices run on the latest One UI 7, backed by Android 15, and come with similar AI capabilities.

Samsung should go beyond just the battery and explore Qualcomm’s advancements in reducing power consumption Jitesh Ubrani

The sleek design of the Galaxy S25 Edge nudged the company to omit an additional telephoto lens, limiting its zoom capability and reducing its battery size. In essence, both these models are more alike than the other phones in the lineup, which could be why Samsung may be switching one for the other.

According to Ubrani, if Samsung intends to discontinue a middle-tier model, certain improvements are crucial for consumer adoption. However, addressing concerns about battery capacity could be a major priority, he feels that Samsung should go beyond just the battery and delve into "Qualcomm’s advancements in reducing power consumption," which could be a significant step.

Ubrani suggests that continuing the collaboration with Qualcomm, as seen in the Galaxy S25 series, might be "the primary way to improve battery life" for a streamlined device.

Will the Edge be able to keep up with the Plus?

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia / Android Central)

Only time will tell.

While the Plus variant has a strong and steady fan base since its inception, it's hard to say whether or not this new Edge variant would be accepted by the audience at large.

For now, The Elec adds that "NPA (alleged codename for the Galaxy S26 lineup) is starting with standard, Edge, and Ultra models in mind, but may change Edge back to Plus if Galaxy S25 Edge doesn’t perform well."

That said, if Samsung does indeed decide to ditch its Plus model, due to the lag in sales when compared to the other two variants, it might be a logical decision when it comes to generating revenue. Additionally, Samsung has featured a consistent lineup for years, with the standard, Plus, and Ultra models. This move could also indicate a potential shift in the company's strategy to cater to evolving consumer preferences, which could come as a refreshing change.

"Assuming all goes well and the Edge costs more than the Plus, then this could lead to greater revenue for Samsung as users transition to the Edge or Ultra," Ubrani adds.