One UI 7's stable version is coming with the Galaxy S25 next year

At Samsung’s Developer Conference, the company revealed that the One UI 7 beta update based on Android 15 is set to drop before the year ends and will officially launch in 2025 with its next flagship lineup.

Samsung's timeline for the Android 15 update has seen a lot of ups and downs over the past few months. Everyone thought the One UI 7 beta would arrive early, but those hopes were dashed when the company hit some delays.

Samsung today officially announced a major delay for the One UI 7 update. The South Korean tech giant hasn't shared the exact reasons behind it, but it has given developers a new timeline to work with.

While the updated timeline isn’t exactly shocking, it would really throw off Samsung's usual pace, considering it kicked off the One UI 6 beta program in August last year, well ahead of the annual Developer Conference.

One UI 7 is expected to be a huge and fresh redesign for the One UI interface on phones and tablets. Samsung has shared a sneak peek at the exciting features of its next major OS iteration.

The next One UI version is focused on three main ideas: keeping the user interface simple, creating a unique One UI vibe, and introducing new UI elements that aim to give users a positive emotional kick.

Sally Hyesoon Jeong, Samsung Electronics' executive VP and head of the framework research and development team, gave a quick rundown of the upcoming update at the company’s conference on Thursday.

Although Jeong skipped the nitty-gritty details or any visuals, she shared Samsung’s big vision for One UI 7. The update is all about figuring out what users need and simplifying things. Samsung also fine-tuned motion dynamics and introduced a new blur system, which you can see in the revamped home screen grid.

Samsung’s One UI upgrades aren’t just for the shiny new toys; they actually improve the experience for all Samsung phones. Usually, the firm debuts new features on its flagship models first before sharing the love with older devices—like it did with the recent One UI 6.1.1 update.