Samsung has allegedly put the brakes on the One UI 7 beta rollout

What you need to know

The One UI 7 beta, originally believed to be rolled out on July 29, has been reportedly delayed.

Industry insiders suggest the delay is due to ongoing development of One UI 6.1.1 and stability issues with One UI 7.

Samsung seems to be prioritizing the release of One UI 6.1.1 across compatible devices before launching One UI 7.

The One UI 7 beta was supposed to release today, July 29, but it seems the rollout has been pushed back.

Several reliable sources are saying that Samsung's One UI 7 update (based on Android 15) for Galaxy S24 users is getting delayed, as per a post on X by SamMobile.

It is anticipated that there will be a delay in the release of the One UI 7 beta.The One UI 7 beta was originally scheduled to be announced on Monday. However, the One UI 6.1.1 update for the S24 series has not yet been released. pic.twitter.com/RO8rjHsbz5July 25, 2024

Max Jambor chimed in and backed up this claim, saying that Samsung is likely delaying the beta launch because the company is still working on and about to release One UI 6.1.1 for the same devices.

The South Korean tech giant plans to focus on rolling out One UI 6.1.1 to all compatible devices before starting the One UI 7 beta release.

Jambor explains the delay by pointing to information from reliable sources, Ice Universe and chunvn8888. They claim that One UI 7 is facing a lot of stability issues right now, which is likely why the release has, in part, been pushed back.

Android Central has reached out to Samsung for a statement and will update this article when we receive a response.

Samsung rolled out One UI 6.1.1 earlier this month, mainly to bring advanced AI features to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Alongside these upgrades, there are also some tweaks to boost productivity and media features across the Galaxy devices.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite this potential delay, Samsung seems to be ahead of its overall One UI development schedule. For context, the first beta for One UI 6 was released on August 11 last year. So, it's likely that the One UI 7 launch might also get pushed back to a similar timeframe.

When One UI 7 eventually rolls out to the public or beta testers, it's set to bring a major revamp to the Samsung user experience. One of the standout changes is expected to be a complete makeover of the camera interface. Rumor has it that Samsung will shift key camera controls, such as shooting modes, quick adjustments, and zoom functions, to the lower part of the screen for easier access.

One UI 7 also seems to be getting a fresh look with rounded design elements and smoother animations. Samsung is also apparently revamping the notification panel with a two-pane setup. This means your notifications will be on the left and quick settings on the right.