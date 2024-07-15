One UI 6.1.1 will arrive on these older Galaxy devices with more AI in tow

What you need to know

Samsung confirmed on its South Korea forum the devices that are set to receive One UI 6.1.1 and several AI-backed upgrades.

The Galaxy S22, S23, and S24 series devices are eligible, alongside its foldables from the past two years and two generations of tablets.

One UI 6.1.1 was previously rumored to be the reason behind Samsung's delay of One UI 7, considering its AI updates.

With Samsung's latest foldables getting to experience One UI 6.1.1, the company is now confirming who else should expect the next iterative update.

Social media tipster Tarun Vats posted Samsung's confirmation of One UI 6.1.1 supported devices on X. The company stated in a post that owners of the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy 23 series (including the S23 FE), and the S24 series should expect the update.

A few of Samsung's previous foldable devices, like the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Flip 5, Fold 4, and Fold 5, are also eligible. Lastly, the brand's Tab S8 and Tab S9 series tablets will receive the next One UI 6 update.

Exclusive ‼️ Samsung has now officially shared devices which will get One UI 6.1.1 update 🎉✨ S22/S23/S24 series✨ Galaxy S23FE✨ Z Fold4/Flip4 & Z Fold5/Flip5✨ Tab S8/S9 seriesRepost to show excitement #GalaxyS24 #GalaxyS23 #GalaxyS23Ultra #OneUI6 #OneUI #Samsung pic.twitter.com/rS6IkZ4mynJuly 15, 2024

A Samsung community manager (Korean) confirmed a few AI-backed camera features elsewhere. Since the Flip 6 and Fold 6 launched with One UI 6.1.1, the post states that new "Generative AI" features like Portrait Studio and Sketch to Image will also come to older devices via a software update.

Samsung states users will be able to "freely" change the appearance of a photo with different styles such as "comic," 3D character, watercolor, and more. Sketch to Image lets users draw on a photo while the AI brings it to life.

We're still left wondering when Samsung could roll out One UI 6.1.1. However, it was previously rumored that its work had been delayed on One UI 7. It was stated that the next One UI 6 update packs "many new" AI features, and we've seen a few of those listed today (July 15) by Samsung following Unpacked.

Not only are the aforementioned features expected, but the S24 series is set to gain an HDR boost, too.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Moreover, there's speculation that these confirmed One UI 6.1.1 devices could only involve ones eligible for AI upgrades. It's unclear if the S21 series and the Flip 3/Fold 3 will pick this up at some point, so we'll have to wait and see, officially.